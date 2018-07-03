We’re inching closer to Porsche revealing the 911 Speedster – the pace feels glacial. Porsche first dropped a retro 911 Speedster concept back in June. A few weeks later, we got our first spy shots of the vehicle, which means we’re mere months away from seeing an official debut – at least we hope. We now have a video of the Speedster lapping the Nürburgring to hold us over.

The video gives us our first glimpse of the Speedster in motion, and it only makes us that much more excited for the production version to debut. The design is similar to the retro concept, with a unique design that’s different from the standard 911 Cabrio. We have yet to see the Speedster with its top down, though.

Other design cues we can see include the retractable spoiler, which we can see functioning in the video. The Speedster is based on the 911 GT3, which means the new model will receive the same exhaust tips, wheels, and front fascia. Inside will be similar to the GT3; however, expect unique badging.

With the GT3 underpinning the new 911, it should receive the same naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat six engine. It should produce 494 horsepower (368 kilowatts) and 339 pound-feet (339 pound-feet). The GT3 hits 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 196 mph (316 mph). If the Speedster receives the same engine, it should offer similar performance that could be handicapped by the added weight of the soft stop.

There’s no official word when we will see the 911 Speedster, but auto show season kicks off in just a few months, which would be the perfect opportunity to show the new vehicle. If you want one, you should probably act fast. Production is rumored to be limited to just 1,948 models – to celebrate Porsche brand’s beginning in 1948.