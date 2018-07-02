Mercedes is preparing a product assault in the U.S., and one of the new models is the GLB-Class. The new crossover will likely fill the gaping product hole between the $33,400 GLA and the $40,050 GLC. The new video above shows the GLB prototype testing in Germany, which shows off the crossover's new lighting elements in action.

The crossover carries a distinct boxy appearance, which reminded me some dealers of the GLB, according to those who've seen it. There are indeed similarities, though we'll have to reserve judgment until we see the final product. The grille is tall, and upright, giving the crossover a very prominent stance. The boxy aesthetic continues to the rear of the vehicle as well.

The new GLB will ride on Mercedes' MFA2 platform that also underpins the A-Class and B-Class. The GLB will be a five-passenger crossover with the possibility of seating seven. There could also be a stretched wheelbase version, though that may not make it to the U.S. The five-passenger version should go on sale in the United States in the second half of 2019.

Information regarding powertrains is sparse. The GLB should have similar engine choices such as the 1.33-liter producing 134 or 161 horsepower and a bigger 188-hp 2.0-liter. The U.S. GLB will likely receive the larger engine. There are also rumors of some high-performance AMG variants in the works. Such AMG GLB versions could use the same turbocharged 2.0-liter and 48-volt mild hybrid technology to produce 300 and 400 horsepower, depending on the AMG designation.

With spy photographers capturing the GLB out in force testing, it shouldn't be long until we see the final product. Mercedes plans to reveal the U.S. A-Class later this year. This would be an excellent opportunity to show off the GLB. If it receives a debut later this year, production should start in 2019.

