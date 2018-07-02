The next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is on the way, and this spy video catches it on the roads around the Nürburgring and on the track itself.

Oddly, Mercedes' engineers put more camouflage on this test mule than on the last one in shots from June. This example of the little SUV has camouflage covering the front end that conceals the grille and lower fascia. There's also extra cladding on the front bumper and at the rear. Inside, there's a roll cage, which isn't something you would find on any next-gen GLA in a showroom.

The GLA is part of Mercedes new lineup of compact models that ride on the MFA2 platform, and you can expect the whole family of vehicles to share tech. Like on the A-Class, expect to have multiple versions of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system to choose from, including a pair of 10.25-inch displays for a widescreen look stretching across the dashboard. There's also the ability to upgrade to use voice commands for some controls.

Under the hood, buyers would have lots of powerplant options. Among the choices available in the A-Class, there's a 161-horsepower (120-kilowatt) 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, 221-hp (165-kW) 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, and 114-hp (85-kW) 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel. Depending on the mill, drivers could choose a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox or a six-speed manual.

Later, there will likely be performance-focused GLA35 and GLA45 variants. The lesser version will use a turbo 2.0-liter with “around 300 horsepower," according to AMG boss Tobias Moers. The more powerful powertrain will also use a 2.0-liter powerplant, but additional tuning will push the output above 400 hp.

Look for the new GLA to debut in 2019.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube