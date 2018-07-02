This is what happens when a Navara-based pickup truck borrows features from a Maybach cabrio.
The Mercedes X-Class is arguably the most luxurious pickup truck to date, but the folks over at Carlex Design decided to kick things up a notch by giving the posh workhorse the Maybach treatment. The front grille and wheels were taken straight from the limited-edition S650 Cabriolet, while on the inside there’s the same Nappa Porzellan leather upholstery found in the most recent Maybach-branded models.
To further set it apart from the regular X-Class, the Polish specialists decided to slap on an aftermarket body kit made out of carbon fiber. It makes the pickup truck look beefier thanks to new front and rear bumpers, chunky wheel arches, side mirror caps, and a sports bar at the back where the bed has been covered in lovely teak.
In total, there 15 new components on the outside and these truly do make the X-Class stand out – also helped by the Porcelain White paint with Chocolate Brown accents. You’ll also notice several special badges and the “Yachting Edition” lettering on the sides as well as on the reworked front bumper.
It’s a similar story on the inside where Carlex Design went to town as far as customizing the already lavish cabin of Mercedes’ pickup truck. Gone are the standard front seats as these had to make way for a pair or Recaro Sportster seats wrapped in leather. Speaking of which, there’s leather just about everywhere you look, and it comes in the same two-tone look to complement the exterior.
To accentuate the connection with the body, there’s wood on the dashboard and even on the reshaped steering wheel partially clad in white leather. The headliner has been covered in Alcantara with an embroidered motif and even the back of the center console makes generous use of leather. As a matter of fact, it’s quite difficult to find an area inside the cabin that has been left untouched by Carlex Design.
As you’d come to expect, all these changes come at a cost. A complete makeover costs a steep €105,000 (including the vehicle), which works out to $122,330. However, the final price tag greatly depends on the sort of upgrades you want and obviously on the X-Class version. No production numbers have been specified, by conversions will be “limited,” so better act fast.
Source: Carlex Design
Mercedes X-Class by Carlex Design
We have found the Mercedes-Benz X-Class amazing for a number reasons. First, driving it is an experience comparable to that of an SUV, which is new quality in the world of tough pickups, and one of the latest trends: pickups manufacturers try to “smoothen” their cars, so that they are commercial vehicles ensuring a comfortable ride. Next, the standard interior of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class is quite cosy, comfortable, and equipped with a few gadgets to be found in premium cars, like USB docks, Bluetooth, or a touch GPS. The style is that of top Mercedes-Benz models, which has been a perfect starting point for conversions that meet the requirements of premium customers.
It is the interior of the car that should be luxury. Carlex Design implemented a number of solutions employed by Mercedes-Benz and Maybach, like original Nappa Porzellan leather (to be found in the latest models of Maybach), characterised by a very soft touch and natural structure.
Full grain leather in the automotive industry is the most exclusive and desirable product. Working with such material is a pure pleasure and the results are always great.
Besides the leather inside the X-Class Yachting Edition, a large amount of Alcantara and exotic wood was used. As a result, we have received the interior of the pickup, which with the precision of workmanship, the range of modifications and quality of materials used will satisfy the needs of the most demanding users. On the exterior you will find some interesting changes as well. In the foreground, we have a new body kit, which consists of 15 elements.
The body kit was recently presented on the Mercedes X-Class Urban by Pickup Design but for this project a carbon body kit was made using new moulds.
The car also features teak, original Maybach S650 Coupe wheels and grille. The body was painted porcelain white and chocolate brown and a marked with limited edition symbol. The cars will be built exclusively at Carlex Design branches and their quantities will be limited. The approximate price of a car, depending on the base version, is approx. 105.000 Euro.
Below we present the specification of the modification.
Exterior:
- a carbon body kit, comprising a front bumper, a bonnet cover, a rear bumper, a roof spoiler, wheel arches, and rear light frames;
- carbon mirror covers;
- a Maybach S650 Cabrio grille;
- Maybach S650 Cabrio rims;
- A carbon Style Bar by Pickup Design
- a tonneau padded with teak;
- styling stickers and Limited Edition emblems.
Interior:
- leather Recaro Sportster seats, benches and door panels
- wooden seat back;
- dashboard: leather and wood;
- reshaped steering wheel, wooden inserts, laser-engraved motifs, leather trim;
- headliner made of Alcantara with an embroidered motif of the flower of the winds;
- additional emblems and laser-engraved motifs.