The current Evoque doesn’t look that old compared to the much newer Velar and the Range Rover / Range Rover Sport, even though it has been around for approximately seven years. That means the designers did a great job as the posh crossover still looks fresh after all this time despite only going through very mild cosmetic changes during its life cycle. But in this day and age when everything is about crossovers and SUVs, the Evoque needs to evolve to face stiffer and stiffer competition.

A new spy video shows the second generation undergoing final testing at the Nürburgring while still wearing camouflage. Despite the significant amount of disguise, it’s easy to see the shape will remain just about the same, but the styling will take cues from the fancier Velar. As with all spy photos and videos we’ve posted in recent months, the prototype has rear doors and we are inclined to believe Land Rover won’t sell a three-door model with the 2019 Evoque.

Even though it will stick with the same platform as the current model, the revamped Evoque will go through some major hardware changes. Latest reports are indicating wider front and rear axles corroborated with an elongated wheelbase will free up a lot more room inside the cabin, while the trunk’s capacity is expected to grow as well.

Power will come from JLR’s latest crop of four-cylinder gasoline and diesel Ingenium engines, along with a rumored mild hybrid powertrain packing a three-cylinder 1.5-liter with a tiny electric motor. However, the eco-friendly version – which is set to receive a 48V electrical architecture – will not be offered right away.

Land Rover has been testing the new Evoque for quite some time, so we might get to see it without the camo before the year’s end. In the United States, it will likely arrive at some point in 2019 as a 2020MY to rival the German trio: Mercedes GLA, BMW X1, and Audi Q3.

Video: Automedia