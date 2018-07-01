Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), the boutique manufacturer behind the Mono single seater, has become the first car manufacturer in the world to become "climate positive."

What that means is that the Liverpool-based manufacturer will now contribute to the removal of more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it emits.

In order to achieve that, BAC has teamed up with the Poseidon Foundation, which gives individuals, organisations and governments the opportunity to rebalance their carbon footprint by supporting forestry conservation projects.

"We are absolutely delighted to team up with Poseidon and take this important step towards becoming a climate-positive manufacturer," said Ian Briggs, BAC co-founder and design director. "We already implement measures that reduce our carbon footprint; through our U.K.-based supply chain, using lighter weight materials and a higher grade of material in a more efficient way – and working with Poseidon will allow us to protect the environment even more."

"At BAC, we are totally committed to embracing new technology and are devoted to designing and developing more and more carbon-friendly products as technological advancements are made," he added. "As time goes on, BAC will work towards producing climate-positive products and setting further environmental examples in the automotive world."

The fact that BAC is committing to a world first with this project should come as no surprise. The company is no stranger to pushing the boundaries, having developed the first hybrid carbon-composite wheels and body panels made from innovative material graphene.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson is leading a program to cut the city’s carbon emissions by 35 percent by 2020. He was delighted by the news.

"I’ve no doubt this approach will have a revolutionary impact on the motor industry and once again underlines Liverpool’s fabulously rich track record for innovation and its position as one of the U.K.’s most progressive cities in tackling climate change," he said. "We are wholly committed to supporting private companies that are making a real environmental difference and hope this innovative partnership between BAC and Poseidon is the first of many such projects in the region."

