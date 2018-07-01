Finally. MG, that British sports car maker that doesn't make a sports car, is... well, making a sports car.

The Chinese-owned brand which has turned out mostly re-badged Chinese motors since its revival in the late 2000s is working on a sports car once again – an electric sports car.

We've already lost the tweed-wearing enthusiasts with that one, but bear with us. The all-wheel-drive car (oh, there goes some more) will be similar in size to the sports car benchmark, the Mazda MX-5, but will no doubt weigh and cost more given its electric drivetrain.

"[We are working on an] MG motorsport car, two-seater sports car [then] two years later EV. This car will have plug-in, totally new platform sports cars," said MG head of design Shao Jinfeng. The new sports car is one that 10-year Volkswagen veteran Jinfeng hopes can lead a revival for the brand, which has struggled in Britain, despite it's well-heeled Chinese owners.