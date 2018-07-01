For car nuts, engine swapping is a thing. It’s what makes playing around project cars fun. It may not be one of the cheapest of hobbies out there, but it’s fulfilling once you see your project rolling off unsuspectingly, with people oblivious of the fact that it’s indeed fitted with a completely different power plant.

While some engine swaps may not sound so unorthodox, like the LS9-powered 1998 Chevy Tahoe, there is one out there that may make Porsche purists cringe a little. Or a lot, depending on the intensity of their loyalty to the brand.

We’re talking about this 1975 Porsche 911, owned by ECU tuner Bob Radke. It’s yellow, have a weird stance, and doesn’t really sound like something that came straight out of Stuttgart. Why? Because this car is fitted with an LS6 engine – yes, that same engine that once powered the Chevy Corvette Z06 and Cadillac CTS V-series from 2001 to 2005. In short, it’s a German car with an American muscle. If this turns your stomach, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

To be fair, the build wasn’t bad. You’ll just miss the trademark whizz of the cooling fan from the previous turbocharged V6, or a more refined sound from the power plant found in between the rear wheels. But if you’re not a purists, this should be good. Besides, with 603 horsepower and 543 pound-feet of torque transmitted to the wheels, we figured this car will drive better as it sounds. It’s also liquid-cooled, so you can cross overheating out of your list of worries.

What’s surprising, though, is that the LS6 just fitted perfectly to the 1975 Porsche 911, without having the need to alter the car’s original structure. So basically, if Radke changed his mind and wanted to switch back to the 911’s original turbo engine, he can certainly do so. Also, the car is 30 pounds lighter than the stock 911 coupe, despite having a bigger engine and liquid-cooling components. Strange, yet naughty.

Here’s another look at the car making runs at a desert tarmac.

Source: Hagerty via Youtube