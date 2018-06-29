The Dodge Challenger rolls into the 2019 model year with some significant improvements while riding on the same platform from its 2008 introduction. When Dodge announced the 2019 lineup, the SRT Hellcat Redeye stole headlines. It’s a 797-horsepower Demon in disguise. But let’s be real. The Redeye is thrilling, but it’s not the model most people will buy. The price tag alone is prohibitive.

If you want all the performance you can buy new in a Challenger, you’re going to have to go with the SRT Hellcat Redeye. It has a starting price of $69,650; however, it requires a $1,770 gas guzzler tax (GTT) that nudges the price to $71,350. All prices exclude designation. While the price tag is up there, the amount of performance is astronomical by comparison. The Redeye produces 797 horsepower (594 kilowatts) and 707 pound-feet (958 Newton-meters) of torque courtesy of a supercharged 6.2-liter V8.

If you want a ho-hum SRT Hellcat with its 717 hp – up 10 from 2018– and 656 lb-ft of torque, you’ll need $58,650 plus an additional $1,770 for the GTT. This brings the price up to $60,350.

Below the Hellcat is the R/T Scat Pack with its 392 Hemi V8 producing a whopping 485 horsepower (361 kilowatts). The R/T Scat Pack squeaks in under the $40,000 mark, even with the added GGT. Pricing starts at $38,995. However, models equipped with the manual transmission will need to pay an additional $1,000 for the GTT.

The R/T is the cheapest Challenger offered with a V8 engine, producing 372 horsepower (277 kilowatts) from its 5.7-liter Hemi. Starting price is $34,100. This one has no hidden GTT.

The Challenger GT comes in both all-wheel and rear-wheel drive. The AWD model starts at $32,995. Opting for RWD lowers the price to $29,995. Both are powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 producing 305 horsepower (227 kilowatts).

The entry-level trim is the SXT with rear-wheel drive. Starting price for the entire Challenger ranges begins at $27,295. Opt for AWD on the SXT and the price increases to $30,295.

Source: Dodge