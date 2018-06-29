Hide press release Show press release

Honda will celebrate summer with the launch of significantly refreshed versions of its 8-passenger Pilot SUV and subcompact HR-V SUV, both featuring freshened styling, noteworthy powertrain refinements and major connected-car technology upgrades, including available new Display Audio systems with a physical volume knob, and Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration. In addition, Pilot and HR-V also benefit from the expanded application of Honda Sensing®, which will now be standard equipment on all Pilots, and on EX and higher grades of HR-V. The new Pilot and HR-V will go on-sale at Honda dealerships on July 16 and July 24, respectively.

With the addition of Honda Sensing® to the HR-V, Honda's advanced safety and driver-assistive technology will now be available or standard equipment on every nameplate in the Honda lineup, as the company moves toward its goal of 100 percent standard application of Honda Sensing® to all vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2022.

"The continued fortification of the Honda light truck lineup with the refreshed 2019 Pilot and HR-V further enhances our already award-winning lineup of Honda SUVs," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and general manager of the Honda Division. "With application to HR-V, Honda Sensing is now available or standard on every Honda model, which is both an incredible benefit to our customers and increased value over the competition."

Honda-brand light-truck sales are up 1.9 percent this year to 300,159 units through the end of May as Honda targets a fifth consecutive yearly sales record in 2018. For the first time in the brand's history, Honda light trucks are expected to outsell Honda passenger cars this year on the way to another all-time light-truck sales record. Honda-brand light-truck sales growth is led by a 41 percent jump in sales of Pilot through the end of May on improved supply resulting from a major increase in Pilot production at the company's Lincoln, Alabama plant, which now produces Pilot on a dedicated production line, alongside the Ridgeline pickup and Odyssey minivan, manufactured on a second production line.

All Honda SUVs, minivans and pickups are produced in North America using domestic and globally-sourced parts, with more than 60 percent in the U.S. at plants in Lincoln, Alabama, in Greensburg, Indiana and in East Liberty, Ohio. The Odyssey, Pilot and Ridgeline recently took three of the top 10 spots in Cars.com's 2018 American-Made Index. The company will add production of CR-V, America's best-selling SUV over the past 22 years, to a fourth North American plant, in Marysville, Ohio, later this year.

2019 Honda Pilot

The 2019 Pilot brings a long list of upgrades to Honda's award-winning 8-passenger SUV, including more aggressive exterior styling, an available new hands-free power tailgate and significant refinements to its 9-speed automatic transmission (available in Touring and Elite trims). Major available technology upgrades include 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi, a larger Rear Entertainment System with Blu-Ray™ and streaming video capability, Honda's innovative CabinTalk™ in-car PA system and smartphone-enabled CabinControl™ app, along with a new Display Audio touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration, over-the-air updates and a volume knob.

Consistent with Honda's previously announced plan to make Honda Sensing® standard equipment on all models and trims within the next four years, the 2019 Pilot adopts the Honda Sensing® suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technology as standard equipment on all grades.

The many upgrades reinforce Pilot's fundamental capabilities while augmenting the state-of-the-art technology and family-friendly character that has made it one of the most popular midsize 3-row SUVs. Pilot also remains one of the few models in the segment to offer 8-passenger seating. Full details of the 2019 Pilot refresh will be available when it goes on sale July 16.

2019 HR-V

The 2019 Honda HR-V expands its appeal as a versatile and sporty 5-door subcompact SUV with the addition of new Sport and Touring trims, refreshed styling, new technology including an available new Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration and a more refined driving experience. The freshened HR-V also benefits from refinements to its standard Continuously Variable automatic Transmission (CVT) and available Real Time all-wheel drive system, additional sound deadening features and the addition of variable-ratio electric power steering.

The 2019 HR-V is also available for the first time with Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technology, standard on EX and higher trims. The addition of Honda Sensing® to HR-V means all Honda models, from the fun and affordable Fit to the amazingly capable Ridgeline pickup, are available with Honda's advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. Honda Sensing® is a more robust system of technologies than key competitors and includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Full details of the 2019 HR-V refresh will be available when it goes on sale July 24.