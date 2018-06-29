While other luxury automakers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz previously offered vehicles for under $30,000, particularly the A3 and the CLA, Lexus has no plans to follow a similar strategy going forward. In an interview with the website Wards Auto, Jeff Bracken, Executive Advisor to Toyota North America’s Lexus Division, said that the Japanese marque has no plans of dropping its price point under the $30,000 mark.

"We have no plans to go down below $30,000," said Bracken in the interview. "Toyota can cover that price range for us.” Bracken also warned against expanding the Lexus lineup to compete against its German rivals, saying "we also don’t see any value in having a lineup as deep as Mercedes-Benz and BMW."

The UX, which will be the cheapest model in the range, and will start at around $35,000 when it goes on sale later in the year. The small crossover could be joined by a second SUV dubbed the LQ that will slotted above the RX. That model was previewed by the LF-1 Limitless Concept we saw earlier in the year at the Detroit Auto Show.

But with more SUVs, Lexus’ sedan range coupe be in jeopardy. The company is reportedly taking a "strategic look" at the two vehicles, and could instead focus on crossovers and its new ES sedan almost exclusively moving forward. Already the marque has "more than 20 models not counting the UX," said Bracken. And that number could grow with the arrival of EVs.

"There has been no official announcement, but I would say that we would eventually have an electrified option," said Bracken. "It could be a plug-in hybrid, an EV, or a fuel-cell vehicle." Currently Lexus offers six hybrids, including the NX and RX crossovers, the ES, GS, and LS sedans, and the hot LC sports car.

Source: Ward’s Auto