The 2019 Volvo S60 has both beauty and brawn. Not only does the range-topping Polestar Engineered option comes with a hefty 415-horsepower (309 kilowatts) and 494 pound-feet (669 Newton-meters) of torque, but it also features a performance add-ons like new wheels, an upgraded suspension, bigger brakes… aaaaand it’s gone.

Just 39 minutes after announcing pricing details and a limited production run of just 20 examples in the U.S., the S60 Polestar Engineered sold out on Volvo’s Care by Volvo app. Each car – which will cost $1,100 per month – was reserved via a $500 deposit, and should be delivered to their very fortunate new owners sometime in 2019.

But that doesn’t mean S60 buyers will be out of luck it comes to performance. Due to what Volvo says was an "overwhelming response," the company will now offer a complimentary Polestar Engineered software optimization option to the next 200 R-Design models ordered through the Care by Volvo app.

The light performance upgrade will improve throttle response, shift speed, and gear hold, among others. The R-Design still won’t produce as much power as the Polestar Engineered model, though; with the T8 plug-in hybrid equipped, the sedan pumps out a modest 400 hp (298 kW).

Those buyers that want an S60 for less than $40,000 can still take home the entry-level T5 trim, which starts at just $35,800. That model produces just 250-hp (186-kW) and comes standard with front-wheel drive. A fully loaded T6 Inscription model will be a bit pricier; the most-expensive S60 option (apart from the Polestar Engineered model) will cost $63,990. Underhood is the same T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain found on the R-Design model to produce 400 hp.

Source: Volvo