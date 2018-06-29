The 415-horsepower sedan is limited to just 20 examples in the U.S.
The 2019 Volvo S60 has both beauty and brawn. Not only does the range-topping Polestar Engineered option comes with a hefty 415-horsepower (309 kilowatts) and 494 pound-feet (669 Newton-meters) of torque, but it also features a performance add-ons like new wheels, an upgraded suspension, bigger brakes… aaaaand it’s gone.
Just 39 minutes after announcing pricing details and a limited production run of just 20 examples in the U.S., the S60 Polestar Engineered sold out on Volvo’s Care by Volvo app. Each car – which will cost $1,100 per month – was reserved via a $500 deposit, and should be delivered to their very fortunate new owners sometime in 2019.
But that doesn’t mean S60 buyers will be out of luck it comes to performance. Due to what Volvo says was an "overwhelming response," the company will now offer a complimentary Polestar Engineered software optimization option to the next 200 R-Design models ordered through the Care by Volvo app.
The light performance upgrade will improve throttle response, shift speed, and gear hold, among others. The R-Design still won’t produce as much power as the Polestar Engineered model, though; with the T8 plug-in hybrid equipped, the sedan pumps out a modest 400 hp (298 kW).
Those buyers that want an S60 for less than $40,000 can still take home the entry-level T5 trim, which starts at just $35,800. That model produces just 250-hp (186-kW) and comes standard with front-wheel drive. A fully loaded T6 Inscription model will be a bit pricier; the most-expensive S60 option (apart from the Polestar Engineered model) will cost $63,990. Underhood is the same T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain found on the R-Design model to produce 400 hp.
Source: Volvo
2019 Volvo S60
Thirty-nine minutes is all it took for Volvo Cars to sell out of a special version of the all-new S60 sedan after it was made available on the Care by Volvo app earlier today.
Customers claimed all 20 of the all-new Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered luxury sedans slated for the American market using Volvo Cars’ Care by Volvo app and their credit cards to place $500 deposits.
With 415 horsepower and 494 lb/ft torque, Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes and other enhancements, the 2019 S60 T8 Polestar Engineered represents an exclusive offering that builds upon Volvo Cars’ and Polestar’s joint legacy of design, performance, and commitment to electrification.
Volvo Cars responded to the excitement via social media by offering a complimentary Polestar Engine Software Optimization upgrade to the next 200 Care by Volvo S60 T6 AWD R-Design subscribers on a first-come, first-served basis. The upgrade improves throttle response, shift speed, gear hold, and midrange engine performance for a better, more balanced and stronger driving experience.
Care by Volvo is Volvo Cars’ subscription program, which makes owning a car as easy as owning a mobile phone. One monthly fee includes car payment, insurance, maintenance and some wear and tear for two years. Care by Volvo customers can upgrade to a new Volvo model or model year Volvo after 12 months. Care by Volvo pricing for the S60 T8 Polestar Engineered starts at $1,100 per month before taxes, registration, and title.
The all-new S60 T6 AWD Momentum is also available for subscription through the Care by Volvo app and online.
The S60 T8 Polestar Engineered, along with all S60 models for global markets, will be built at Volvo’s new US factory in Ridgeville, SC.