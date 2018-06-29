Getting ready to fight the Mercedes-AMG A35 and Audi S3.

A lot has been said about the 1 Series being demoted to a front-wheel-drive platform, but will that actually have a negative impact on sales? When BMW introduced the 2 Series Active Tourer and the seven-seat Gran Tourer, many criticized the company for going FWD instead of sticking to the traditional tail-happy arrangement. But did the world end? No. In fact, the two models are proving to be quite popular, even though purists are probably still upset about the existence of a BMW minivan with a FWD platform shared with the Minis.

Here we have the top dog in the next-gen 1 Series lineup, the M140i likely to be offered exclusively with xDrive and possibly to be sold under a different name: M130iX with M Performance branding. A couple of prototypes have been spotted undergoing testing at the Nürburgring and these still had a generous amount of camouflage on their bodies. As with every other spy photo or video showing the new 1 Series, the hatchbacks were seen in five-door guise, and that could be a sign the three-door model will get the axe.

Find out more about the revamped 1 Series:

New BMW 1 Series Spied Getting Sideways On Video
2019 BMW 1 Series To Ride On New Front-Wheel-Drive Platform

Unlike today’s six-cylinder M140i – which you can still have with RWD – its successor will lose two cylinders, but even so output from the rumored 2.0-liter four-cylinder is expected to be in the same region as the current 335-horsepower model. Reports are indicating it will have anywhere between 320 to 340 hp. Corroborated with a lighter body granted by the new platform, it means the new 1 Series will still be a fun-to-drive hatchback.

The switch to a FWD platform won’t be all bad news since it will pay dividends in terms of practicality by enabling BMW to engineer a more spacious cabin, especially for passengers sitting on the rear seats. A longer wheelbase will further contribute to a roomier cabin, while an enlarged trunk is going to make the 1 Series easier to live with during extended trips.

As to when we’ll get to see it, BMW could have the 2019 1 Series ready for a Paris Motor Show premiere in October. We might not have to wait more for the M140i as it could debut from day one – fingers crossed. Don’t hold your breath for an M1 as the Bavarians have made it clear they won’t ever launch a full-fat M model based on a FWD platform.

Video: Automotive Mike / YouTube

2019 BMW M140i spy photos

2019 BMW M140i spy photo
14 photos
2019 BMW M140i spy photo 2019 BMW M140i spy photo 2019 BMW M140i spy photo 2019 BMW M140i spy photo 2019 BMW M140i spy photo 2019 BMW M140i spy photo 2019 BMW M140i spy photo

BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series
Explore

More photos

2018 BMW 1 Series Sedan Mexican market
2018 BMW 1 Series Sedan Mexican market
BMW M140i by AC Schnitzer
BMW M140i by AC Schnitzer
2019 BMW 1 Series Screenshot Spy Photos
2019 BMW 1 Series Screenshot Spy Photos
BMW 1 Series Spied With Production Taillights
BMW 1 Series Spied With Production Taillights
BMW 1 Series Snow Spy Photos
BMW 1 Series Snow Spy Photos
2019 BMW 1 Series interior spy photos
2019 BMW 1 Series interior spy photos