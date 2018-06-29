First reports about a potential move of the 2020 Detroit Auto Show to October or November were released back in March this year, and now we have more details regarding this change. According to The Detroit News, organizers from the Detroit Auto Dealers Association will make an official announcement about their final decision on July 24 this year.

"A critical part of being a sought-after global stage for companies is that we continuously evaluate future opportunities to make sure our show meets participating brands’ needs," Max Muncey, a spokesman for the NAIAS, commented earlier this year. "Ongoing discussions are underway with key stakeholders around the world."

Historically, the show has been held in January for decades, but a conflict with the continually growing Consumer Electronics Show, which is held just a week before the NAIAS, forced the organizers to consider “many opportunities.” The event leadership are looking at a shift from January to October, but in recent weeks June was also under evaluation.

Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, told the publication back in March that a name change could also be in the cards. Approximately a dozen new names are being considered, but an announcement is not expected anytime soon.

The move to October/November or June would take place in 2020, as the next year’s show is scheduled for the traditional mid-January time frame. A number of very important manufacturers won’t attend the 2019 event, including BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz, as those automakers are increasingly focusing their marketing budgets towards special standalone debut events for new models. The German premium trio will be joined by Volvo, Mini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, and Ferrari, which will also skip the show.

The 2019 NAIAS will take place from January 14 to 27, while CES will open its doors on January 9, and run until January 12.

Source: The Detroit News