The VW T6 is not exactly the most exciting vehicle out there, but give it to the talented tuners at ABT Sportsline, and they can kick things up a notch. While the aftermarket specialists have an affinity for performance models from the Volkswagen Group, ranging from the Skoda Octavia RS up to the Audi RS7 Sportback, from time to time they add some variety to their portfolio by working on vans. Case in point, the T6 you see here has been fully customized.

First there are the things you can’t actually see, such as power modules for some of the engines. For example, the Transporter’s turbocharged gasoline 2.0-liter four-cylinder has been massaged to deliver 236 horsepower (176 kilowatts). It’s a nice boost compared to the stock 2.0 TSI, which in its highest state of tune is offered by VW with 201 hp.

If you happen to have the biturbodiesel 2.0-liter unit, there’s an upgrade for that, too. ABT will work its magic to extract 232 hp from the BiTDI, up from the stock 204 hp. Being a diesel, torque is perhaps more important than horsepower, and the tuners can increase its figure from 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) to 361 lb-ft (490 Nm).

But there’s more to the tricked-out Transporter than its beefier engines. The tuner is also offering numerous ways to customize the T6, including these large 20-inch alloy wheels available with either a glossy black or a matte black look. Alternatively, a smaller 19-inch set can be ordered if the bigger set is too much for your tastes.

ABT has also worked on the T6’s body to come up with an aero pack encompassing goodies such as a front skirt add-on and a modified grille. Available for both short- and long-wheelbase versions, the catalog of custom items also includes a new muffler and even a rear wing for those willing to go all out. Rounding off the list of products are lowering springs bringing the van closer to the road, along with a bespoke coilover suspension.

Source: ABT