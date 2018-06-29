The Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign is the result of excess. It’s a “GT-R without limits,” according to Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president for global design. The collaboration is to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both the GT-R and Italdesign, and the result is stunning.

It appears as if every crease and design line is new while retaining the GT-R iconic, edgy aesthetic. The basis for the GT-R50 is a 2018 Nismo, though the final product looks ready for a debut in Gran Turimso. What makes the GT-R50 stand out is the gray and contrasting gold exterior.

Up front, there’s a gold inner element surrounding the grille. The hood has a more pronounced power bulb, which is flanked by think LED headlights stretching from the outer cooling intakes to the wheel arch. Designers lowered the roofline by about 2 inches (54 millimeters), which features a lower center section and slightly raised outer portions. Gold inlays accent the GT-R’s signature “samurai blade” cooling outlets behind the front wheels.

There are muscular flares around the wheels and a redesigned rear window. The GT-R’s iconic, twin round taillights feature thin light rings and hollow centers. There’s a large, adjustable rear wing mounted with two uprights. Twenty-one-inch custom wheels help complete the look.

Inside, there are two different carbon fiber finishes on the center console, instrument panel, and door linings. Black Italian leather and black Alcantara are used on the seats. Gold accents sneak inside across the instrument panel, doors, and switchgear. The flat-bottom steering wheel’s central hub and spokes are made from carbon fiber while the rim features matching Alcantara trim.

Nismo upgraded the biturbocharged 3.8-liter V6 to produce an estimated 710 horsepower and 575 pound-feet (780 Newton-meters) of torque. Changes include high-flow, large-diameter GT3 competition-spec turbochargers and larger intercoolers, high-flow piston jets, revised camshaft profiles, higher-flow fuel injectors, and heavy-duty crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods and bearings. Engineers also reinforced the dual-clutch sequential six-speed rear transaxle and installed stronger differentials and drive shafts.

The suspension also saw a revision, featuring the Bilstein continuously adjustable damping system. Six-piston front and four-piston rear Brembo brakes provide stopping power while Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires offer grip.

The Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign will make its debut in Europe next month.

Source: Nissan, Italdesign