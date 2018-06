If you’re apprehensive about Ford’s new Bronco – afraid the suits will buffo out the nameplate’s rugged aesthetic – then take a look over ICON’s Old School BR. This new creation from the bespoke company doesn’t have the heavy design modifications found on its other BR machines. Instead, think of the Old School BR as the greatest hits of the 1966-1977 Bronco.

“The idea here was to go far more retro,” explains Jonathan Ward, ICON founder and lead designer. “We’ve actually had some clients who love their ICONs but aren’t prepared for the attention they receive. They can’t stop for gas without having lengthy conversations. Ten years ago, we had to create a different aesthetic when we launched the brand with the BR Bronco and FJ Land Cruiser. Now we can afford ourselves the luxury to do something much more stock. I’ve been wanting to evolve in this direction anyway.”

Ward studied the Sport, Explorer, and Ranger trim levels of Ford’s Bronco, selecting the best aspects of each, blending them into a new look. The overall design, which retains the Bronco’s stock bumper designs, is more subdued than the company’s mainstream BR offering.

ICON worked hard to keep the Bronco’s original aesthetics pristine, like updating the lighting to LED technology while keeping them behind stock-appearing lenses. Even though the ICON name adorns the fenders, it’s written in script to mimic the classic font. The company even licensed reproduction OE grilles and bumpers.

Inside, the dashboard is an all-new ICON design while appearing stock while incorporating a stock reproduction glovebox door. There are custom-machined billet aluminum or stainless steel knobs and controls that retain the design of the ones originally found in the SUV. An Idiot tilt steering column and power steering add comfortable driving capabilities. There’s a Kenwood Bluetooth/Apple CarPlay-enabled head unit with GPS navigation system in the custom security console. Because the Old School BR is available as an open-air SUV, Ward recommends leather-look aircraft-rated vinyl material for added durability.

Power comes from a 426-horsepower 5.0-liter Ford V8 sourced from the Mustang GT. A stainless-steel Borla exhaust adds performance and a pleasant sound. Customers can choose between an Aisin AX15 five-speed manual or Ford 4R75W four-speed automatic with overdrive. Four-wheel drive is achieved with an Advance Adapters Atlas II transfer case, which is available with six different low-range gearing options.

ICON says its needs shorter lead times for the Old School BR – sometimes as little as six months. So, if this is something you want, you could be driving one before the 2020 Bronco hits the streets. There’s no pricing information, but don’t expect it to be cheap.

Source: ICON