Back in August, Gunther Werks wowed us with their handsome Porsche 993 400R conversion at The Quail in Monterey. Now, after nearly 10 months of testing and tuning, the company is ready to put their powerful Porsche project into a limited production run. Gunther Werks announced today that production of its bespoke 400R has kicked off at its facility in Southern California.

With a price tag of around $525,000 per conversion (buyers must provide their own 993, or Gunther Werks can help them source it), a total of 25 examples will be built. Each car will come available with a range of bespoke options, from body color, to stitching on the steering wheel, and leather treatment on the seats and dash. Already three of these custom cars are schedule to make their way to their new owners by quarter three of this year. One of the 400R’s first owners with be a Southern California collector that goes by the name dan_am_i on Instagram.

"We’ve completed final testing and are extremely excited to deliver our clients their 400R conversions," said Peter Nam, Founder of Gunther Werks. "Like a handmade suit, each vehicle is tailored to its owner. From the interior and exterior combinations, to the suspension dampening, these vehicles are built to match each customer’s wants and needs."

At its core, the 400R comes powered by a 4.0-liter engine, pumping out a hefty 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 330 pound-feet (447 Newton-meters) of torque. Gunther Werks has dropped the 993's usual 3.6-liter flat six in place of the new unit, bumping power by a model 130 horses (96 kW).

Along with more power, the Porsche also gets a dramatic visual makeover. The exterior gains a widebody kit with new carbon fiber bumpers, fenders, and even a carbon fiber roof. It rides on a set of KW Clubsport coilovers, bringing the whole package closer to the ground, and 315/30 18-inch rear tires. There’s also an adjustable wing and LED headlights.

Source: Gunther Werks