The conversion will cost $525,000, with a range of bespoke options available.
Back in August, Gunther Werks wowed us with their handsome Porsche 993 400R conversion at The Quail in Monterey. Now, after nearly 10 months of testing and tuning, the company is ready to put their powerful Porsche project into a limited production run. Gunther Werks announced today that production of its bespoke 400R has kicked off at its facility in Southern California.
With a price tag of around $525,000 per conversion (buyers must provide their own 993, or Gunther Werks can help them source it), a total of 25 examples will be built. Each car will come available with a range of bespoke options, from body color, to stitching on the steering wheel, and leather treatment on the seats and dash. Already three of these custom cars are schedule to make their way to their new owners by quarter three of this year. One of the 400R’s first owners with be a Southern California collector that goes by the name dan_am_i on Instagram.
"We’ve completed final testing and are extremely excited to deliver our clients their 400R conversions," said Peter Nam, Founder of Gunther Werks. "Like a handmade suit, each vehicle is tailored to its owner. From the interior and exterior combinations, to the suspension dampening, these vehicles are built to match each customer’s wants and needs."
At its core, the 400R comes powered by a 4.0-liter engine, pumping out a hefty 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 330 pound-feet (447 Newton-meters) of torque. Gunther Werks has dropped the 993's usual 3.6-liter flat six in place of the new unit, bumping power by a model 130 horses (96 kW).
Along with more power, the Porsche also gets a dramatic visual makeover. The exterior gains a widebody kit with new carbon fiber bumpers, fenders, and even a carbon fiber roof. It rides on a set of KW Clubsport coilovers, bringing the whole package closer to the ground, and 315/30 18-inch rear tires. There’s also an adjustable wing and LED headlights.
Source: Gunther Werks
Guntherwerks 400R Porsche 911 993
Gunther Werks, a company dedicated to remastering the iconic Porsche® 993, today announced production of its bespoke 400R vehicles has begun at the company’s Southern California facility. The first three vehicles will be delivered in Q3 of 2018 with additional cars being delivered by year’s end as production ramps up.
More than 45 employees work diligently to assemble each Gunther Werks 400R by hand, including some of the leading Porsche experts in the world. The production team boasts more than 15 years of carbon fiber and composite experience, 30 years of Porsche engine building mastery and 20 years of suspension tuning knowledge.
“We’ve completed final testing and are extremely excited to deliver our clients their 400R conversions,” said Peter Nam, Founder of Gunther Werks. “Like a handmade suit, each vehicle is tailored to its owner. From the interior and exterior combinations, to the suspension dampening, these vehicles are built to match each customer’s wants and needs.”
Each 993 that comes in for a 400R conversion is fully disassembled down to the frame and inspected. Once the initial inspection is completed the frame is media blasted and primered. Gunther Werks then installs the custom carbon fiber panels that create the distinctive sculpted body of the 2,700 pound 400R. Custom valved JRZ coilovers and a number of tailor-made suspension components are installed. These modifications increase the front and rear track width by over six inches, creating a 63 inch square track inspired by many iconic Porsche race cars.
Rothsport Racing’s Jeff Gamroth, an acclaimed Oregon-based engine builder with more than 30 years of Porsche building and racing experience, creates the heart of each 400R by assembling and dyno testing each naturally aspirated 4.0-liter power plant while creating bespoke gear ratios for the six-speed transmission. Each motor produces more than 400 horsepower with an astonishing 7,800rpm redline.
“Working with Gunther Werks has allowed me the opportunity to build what I believe is the ultimate naturally aspirated Porsche motor,” said Jeff Gamroth, Owner of Rothsport Racing. “There is no expense spared when it comes to these motors and I take pride in building each one with the knowledge that some of the most discerning collectors in the world will enjoy them on the street and the racetrack for years to come.”
Each customer car is completely bespoke from the exterior color to the stitching on the steering wheel, there are no “standard options” when it comes to the 400R. Paint options are limitless and can be selected to match anything from customer’s favorite watch dial to their child’s eye color. Interior options are no different, as there are endless amounts of materials, patterns and color to satisfy even the most unique desires of Gunther Werk’s selective clientele.
“I wanted to add something unique to my collection where I could be involved in the design process from start to finish,” said a prominent car collector and Gunther Werks customer known as @Dan_am_i on Instagram. “The fact that only 25 will be built and each one is guaranteed to be unique really piqued my interest. Once I met the team and saw the facility firsthand I knew I was making the right decision. My 400R will be something special, so keep your eyes open for the debut.”