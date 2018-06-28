When you’re spending well into six figures for a car, it’s the little things that matter. While more than $30,000 separates the Porsche Panamera Turbo and the Turbo S E-Hybrid in price – and there’s a sizable gap in horsepower and torque – the difference in real-world performance is narrow.

The video – another from AutoTopNL – shows how close the two perform during acceleration. Below 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour), the Turbo and the Turbo S E-Hybrid are just a few miles per hour off from one another. There are even a few moments during early acceleration where the less-powerful Turbo is a tad ahead of the Turbo S.

It’s not until about 155 mph (250 kph) when the Turbo S begins to get a consist lead, and even then it’s a lead of less than 6 mph (10 kph). The Turbo S maintains its lead to (183 mph) 296 kph when the slower Turbo reaches 173 mph (280 kph). That’s also the biggest lead the Turbo S gets over the Turbo.

That’s not a substantial difference in performance. The Panamera Turbo gets its power from a biturbocharged 4.0-liter V8 producing 550 horsepower and 567 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. On the other hand, the Turbo S produces 680 hp and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. This increase in power comes from an electric motor producing 136 hp and 295 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque. That’s on top of the same biturbocharged 4.0-liter V8 from the Turbo.

While it’s difficult to separate the legendary Turbo S nameplate from performance, the Panamera Turbo S also gets some added efficiencies from the electric powertrain. For example, the car can travel up to 30 miles (49 kilometers) solely on electric power up to 87 mpg (140 kph).

That $30,000 price gap represents more than just performance. It’s about Porsche’s vision for an electrified future – and some customers will want to ride that wave.

Source: AutoTopNL via YouTube