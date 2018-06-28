It’s easy to understand why for some people, the Audi S6 Avant is the complete package. It’s luxurious, practical, spacious, and with more than enough power you could ever need while obeying the speed limits. A new generation is right around the corner and our spies managed to catch on camera a camo-free prototype that likely had most of the production parts.

These latest shots come only about two weeks after seeing the S6 Sedan also without an ounce of disguise. It comes as no surprise the two are going to share the same front bumper design, as well as the quad exhaust tips flanking a sporty diffuser. It goes without saying the S6 models will feature largely the same interiors and an identical engine.

While it’s unclear at this point what sort of TFSI unit will power the S6 dynamic duo, latest intel suggests Audi will downsize from a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 to a 2.9-liter V6 also fitted with a pair of turbochargers. It’s expected to be an adaptation of the same six-cylinder engine found in the RS4 Avant and the RS5 Coupe & Sportback.

In those cars, the V6 is good for 450 horsepower, but we’re sure Audi will further tweak the mill to extract more power worthy of the higher-ranked model. There are also talks about what would be a first-ever S6 equipped with a diesel engine, but we’ll believe it when we’ll see it.

With both the S6 Sedan and Avant being spotted out in the open undisguised, Audi will probably unveil the two performance models in the following months, if not weeks. The flagship RS6 Avant is not that far away either since it has already been caught by spy photographers, not shy to show off its oval exhausts ahead of a possible early 2019 premiere.

