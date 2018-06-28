Hide press release Show press release

McLaren supports the Elton John AIDS Foundation on its silver anniversary with donation of 570S Spider painted Blade Silver

Won by an anonymous bidder at the Argento Ball auction for £725,000; all proceeds going to the Foundation to help create an AIDS-free future

McLaren Automotive, the creator of luxury, high-performance sports cars and supercars, has for the first time ever donated a bespoke McLaren 570S Spider to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which was auctioned at the Argento Ball in association with BVLGARI & Bob and Tamar Manoukian on Wednesday, June 27 2018. Every pound of the £725,000 it raised will be going to the Foundation to help with its goal of creating an AIDS-free future for everybody. The ball took place at Elton John’s home, Woodside in Berkshire UK, with Graham Norton as master of ceremonies and Ed Sheeran giving a special performance.

To mark the unique occasion and to celebrate the Argento Ball’s silver anniversary, the special 570S Spider was hand-sprayed in special metallic ‘Blade Silver’. The 10 - spoke lightweight alloy wheels are in contrasting Stealth finish while the carbon ceramic brake callipers are picked out in signature McLaren Orange. Inside, this bespoke 570S Spider features a ‘By McLaren’ Sport interior with Jet Black Nappa leather seats stitched with Carbon Black thread. The engine’s distinctive voice is further enhanced by the optional Sports Exhaust but in the unlikely event of the winning bidder tiring of the engine note, the 10 speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo system will keep them entertained.

In addition to this bespoke 570S Spider, the winner of the lot will receive a personal tour of the McLaren Technology Centre by Amanda McLaren, the only child of founder Bruce McLaren and a brand ambassador for McLaren Automotive. Here, the winner will have an opportunity to witness the creation of a McLaren from behind the scenes – a money-can’t-buy-experience, as the Technology Centre is not open to the public. After the tour, Amanda will sign the car and wave the winner off around McLaren’s lake in their very own, bespoke McLaren 570S Spider.

Over the last 25 years, the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) has reached millions of people across 26 countries with the HIV information, support and care to save lives and prevent new cases. In addition, the Foundation has prevented almost a million babies being born with the HIV virus and helped to leverage more than £300 million in additional funding from governments and funding partners. McLaren is to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation on its silver anniversary, and looks forward to meeting the winning bidder.

The McLaren 570S Spider is available to order from all McLaren retailers and can be won at a more affordable price of £164,750. Bespoke services are available from McLaren Special Operations (MSO), which offers almost limitless design possibilities. Powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, this two-seater 570S Spider can accelerate from 0-62 mph in just 3.2 seconds and onto a top speed of 196mph with the top down. The roof is an electrically-folding hardtop that can be lowered in just 15 seconds at speeds of up to 25 mph, especially suitable for the great British summer.