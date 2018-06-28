By the looks of things, Mercedes is likely on the verge of introducing a mid-cycle refresh for the conventionally powered GLC considering this prototype barely had any camouflage. The luxury crossover was updated last year with the introduction hydrogen-powered GLC F-Cell, but the regular models will be getting the nip and tuck later this year.

As you’d come to expect from a facelift, the 2019 GLC will feature fresh graphics for the LED headlights and taillights, along with mildly modified front and rear bumpers. Since this prototype was spotted on the move, the man with the camera wasn’t able to have a look inside the cabin, but that’s not an issue since we already know the changes Mercedes will make: a digital instrument cluster, a bigger display for the infotainment system, and a new multifunction touchpad – as seen in the fuel cell model pictured below:

When it comes down to the oily bits, the engines are likely going to be largely sourced from the C-Class facelift. With the C43 now rocking 390 hp instead of 367 hp, logic tells us the biturbo 3.0-liter V6 will also be upgraded for the GLC 43. If you’re after fuel economy, Mercedes is expected to offer a new four-cylinder diesel with 24 hp more power than its predecessor by developing 194 hp in the GLC 220d.

We will likely get to see the mildly refreshed GLC in the metal at the beginning of October during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Knowing how Mercedes does things, an online reveal could take place a couple of weeks sooner. It should be out in U.S. guise by the end of the year as a 2019MY. The three-pointed star is cooking up a long-wheelbase derivative, but we have a feeling that will be a China-only affair.

