The Hyundai Santa Fe is all new for 2019 and comes with many improvements over the model it replaces. The South Korean company is now gearing up for the market launch of the refreshed SUV, which will go on sale with a starting price of $25,500 for the SE trim with a 2.4-liter engine and front-wheel drive. The cheapest AWD model starts at $27,200.

While the entry-level SE model is $550 more expensive than the equivalent version of the 2018 Santa Fe, the new model brings a generous list of standard features, which includes Hyundai's SmartSense safety package with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, and many more, as well as idle stop and go, eight-speed automatic transmission, and rear view camera with parking guidance.

Engine choices include a base 2.4-liter naturally aspirated GDI engine with 185 horsepower (137 kilowatts), and a more powerful 2.0-liter turbo generating 235 hp (175 kW), which starts at $34,200 in Limited trim and FWD configuration. Go for the AWD variant, and you’ll be charged $35,900. A 2.2-liter turbodiesel will eventually join the range with 190 hp (141 kW) and 322 pound-feet (436 Newton-meters) of torque, but its prices are not available yet.

For the 2019 model year, Hyundai will only sell a five-seat variant of the new Santa Fe. The current three-row, long wheelbase, seven-seat model will remain on sale, but will be renamed Santa Fe XL for 2019. It will be replaced by an all-new eight-seat SUV carrying a new name.

“The new Santa Fe underlines our commitment to safety through new standard features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist,” Mike O’Brien, vice president, product, corporate and digital planning at Hyundai, comments. “We have been a leader in adopting key safety features into our vehicles at attractive prices. Families are going to really appreciate Santa Fe’s blend of technology, interior space and striking looks.”

Full pricing details are available here.

Source: Hyundai