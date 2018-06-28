With 255 horsepower and 550 Newton-meters (406 pound-feet) of torque, the X350d 4Matic pictured here is the most powerful X-Class money can buy these days. However, that could change sooner or later as Mercedes has admitted it is open to the idea of giving its Navara-based pickup truck the V8 treatment.

But before you get your hopes up too high, it doesn’t necessarily mean the three-pointed star has changed its mind about giving the X-Class the full-fat AMG treatment. Why? Because the biturbo 4.0-liter engine could come in a de-tuned version like it’s the case with the S560 as pointed out by Australia’s Drive. They had a chat with the man in charge of the X-Class’ development, Frank Schumacher, during the local launch of the V6 version.

He admitted Mercedes can extract more power from the X-Class and can technically shoehorn a V8 into the engine bay. However, it will only do it if there’s going be enough demand to make the model feasible for production:

“If there will be wishes after the launch of the vehicle [with the V6] that says we need to have V8 then probably we will put in a V8, but that’s always a response on customer request.”

The disclosure made by a Mercedes official contradicts a statement made nearly a year ago by Mercedes-Benz Vans’ global boss. In an interview during the launch of the X-Class in South Africa, Volker Mornhinweg said: “I think the product is not right for V8.”

It would seem the company has had a change of heart and might actually add two cylinders to create a new range topper. Let’s wait and see.

Source: Drive