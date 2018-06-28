As automakers flee for the safety of profitable crossovers and SUVs, the Dodge Charger marches into 2019 with a handful of upgrades and a reshuffled lineup. Since 2008, Charger and Challenger retail sales have increased 70 percent with high-performance models increasing from four percent to more than 25 percent since 2014, according to the automaker.

Dodge’s reshuffling of the Charger lineup brings the number of available trims to six – from the entry-level SXT to the 707-horsepower Hellcat. The lineup also includes the GT, SXT AWD, R/T, and R/T Scat Pack.

While the Charger Hellcat produces the same 707 hp and 650 pound-feet of torque as it did before from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8, it gets a few Challenger Demon accessories. The 2019 Charger Hellcat receives launch assist, line lock, the After-Run Chiller, and torque reserve. The After-Run Chiller continues to cool the supercharger air cooler after the engine is shut off while torque reserve closes a bypass valve to pre-fill the supercharger. The torque reserve manages fuel flow and spark to balance engine rpm and torque, which, according to Dodge, “generates a reserve of torque that is delivered upon acceleration from a standing stop.”

Other changes include new instrument panel badging, a satin black hood option, new “Brass Monkey” 20-inch forged wheels, and an Alcantara interior package. The Hellcat also receives a new grille with dual air inlets.

The Charger R/T Scat Pack receives the same new performance grille and its dual air inlets, producing 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. Line lock and launch assist are both standard features while a new dashboard switch allows for quick access to launch control. A new deckled Scat Pack bee badge replaces the R/T badge. Available options include a satin black-painted hood, dual carbon stripes, and three-mode Bilstein adaptive damping suspension. Dodge says the starting price is less than $40,000.

Moving down to the R/T model, Dodge upgrades the sedan’s look with a new performance hood, fascia, spoiler, sculpted sides, and seats. Other upgrades include a new performance suspension, 2.62 rear axle ratio, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles, Dodge Performance Pages with the 8.4-inch Uconnect screen, and 21-inch satin carbon and black wheel options. The R/T sports a 5.7-liter V8 producing 370 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque.

A new trim for 2019 is the SXT AWD. The all-wheel-drive Charger comes with an active transfer case and front-axle disconnect to help minimize parasitic powertrain losses. The Pentastar V6, producing 300 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque powered the sedan. Options include Nappa leather, cloth sport seats, and 19-inch black wheels. A cold weather package is available, adding a heated steering wheel and heated cloth driver and passenger seats.

The second new trim is the Charger GT – not to be confused with the AWD Challenger GT. The GT gets the same V6 as the SXT AWD along with a performance suspension, 3.07 rear axle ratio, Dodge Performance Pages with the 8.4-inch Uconnect screen, and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Twenty-inch satin carbon or black wheels are optional. The cold weather package is also available.

The Charger SXT is the entry-level trim with a 292-hp V6 engine producing 260 lb-ft of torque. Power routes through an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. Available options include a Nappa leather interior, the Black Top Package including 20-inch black wheels, and the cold weather package.

Dodge includes a variety of potent colors with their unique brand names. Exterior colors available for all 2019 Charger models include B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, F8 Green, Go Mango, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue, Maximum Steel, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Plum Crazy, TorRed, Triple Nickel, and White Knuckle.

Order books open this month for the 2019 Dodge Charger with vehicles scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the third quarter of 2018.

Source: Dodge