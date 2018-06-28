Dodge also reshuffles the lineup and adds some performance.
As automakers flee for the safety of profitable crossovers and SUVs, the Dodge Charger marches into 2019 with a handful of upgrades and a reshuffled lineup. Since 2008, Charger and Challenger retail sales have increased 70 percent with high-performance models increasing from four percent to more than 25 percent since 2014, according to the automaker.
Dodge’s reshuffling of the Charger lineup brings the number of available trims to six – from the entry-level SXT to the 707-horsepower Hellcat. The lineup also includes the GT, SXT AWD, R/T, and R/T Scat Pack.
While the Charger Hellcat produces the same 707 hp and 650 pound-feet of torque as it did before from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8, it gets a few Challenger Demon accessories. The 2019 Charger Hellcat receives launch assist, line lock, the After-Run Chiller, and torque reserve. The After-Run Chiller continues to cool the supercharger air cooler after the engine is shut off while torque reserve closes a bypass valve to pre-fill the supercharger. The torque reserve manages fuel flow and spark to balance engine rpm and torque, which, according to Dodge, “generates a reserve of torque that is delivered upon acceleration from a standing stop.”
Other changes include new instrument panel badging, a satin black hood option, new “Brass Monkey” 20-inch forged wheels, and an Alcantara interior package. The Hellcat also receives a new grille with dual air inlets.
The Charger R/T Scat Pack receives the same new performance grille and its dual air inlets, producing 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. Line lock and launch assist are both standard features while a new dashboard switch allows for quick access to launch control. A new deckled Scat Pack bee badge replaces the R/T badge. Available options include a satin black-painted hood, dual carbon stripes, and three-mode Bilstein adaptive damping suspension. Dodge says the starting price is less than $40,000.
Moving down to the R/T model, Dodge upgrades the sedan’s look with a new performance hood, fascia, spoiler, sculpted sides, and seats. Other upgrades include a new performance suspension, 2.62 rear axle ratio, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles, Dodge Performance Pages with the 8.4-inch Uconnect screen, and 21-inch satin carbon and black wheel options. The R/T sports a 5.7-liter V8 producing 370 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque.
A new trim for 2019 is the SXT AWD. The all-wheel-drive Charger comes with an active transfer case and front-axle disconnect to help minimize parasitic powertrain losses. The Pentastar V6, producing 300 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque powered the sedan. Options include Nappa leather, cloth sport seats, and 19-inch black wheels. A cold weather package is available, adding a heated steering wheel and heated cloth driver and passenger seats.
The second new trim is the Charger GT – not to be confused with the AWD Challenger GT. The GT gets the same V6 as the SXT AWD along with a performance suspension, 3.07 rear axle ratio, Dodge Performance Pages with the 8.4-inch Uconnect screen, and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Twenty-inch satin carbon or black wheels are optional. The cold weather package is also available.
The Charger SXT is the entry-level trim with a 292-hp V6 engine producing 260 lb-ft of torque. Power routes through an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. Available options include a Nappa leather interior, the Black Top Package including 20-inch black wheels, and the cold weather package.
Dodge includes a variety of potent colors with their unique brand names. Exterior colors available for all 2019 Charger models include B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, F8 Green, Go Mango, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue, Maximum Steel, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Plum Crazy, TorRed, Triple Nickel, and White Knuckle.
Order books open this month for the 2019 Dodge Charger with vehicles scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the third quarter of 2018.
Source: Dodge
2019 Dodge Charger
Imposing New Face, Interior and New Performance Upgrades Lead Revamped Dodge Charger Performance Lineup for 2019
New for 2019, Dodge is repositioning the Charger lineup into six distinct, attitude-infused models that offer a range of performance and powertrain options for every modern muscle-car customer. The lineup ranges from the 707-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat – the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world – to the efficient V-6 power of the new Charger GT RWD performance model and the all-wheel-drive capability of the new SXT AWD model.
“Despite a shift toward utility vehicles in the United States over the past decade, the Dodge Charger and Challenger continue to buck the trend,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. “Charger and Challenger retail sales have increased 70 percent since 2008, and since the launch of Scat Pack in August 2014, high-performance model sales increased from 4 percent to more than 25 percent. Charger is on track to lead the large car segment in the United States for the fifth straight year in 2018, and we intend to keep that string alive by updating the product to deliver the performance and capability that our customers demand.”
Dealer orders for the 2019 Dodge Charger open in late June 2018 and vehicles are scheduled to arrive in Dodge dealerships in the third quarter of 2018.
Charger SRT Hellcat
The 2019 Charger SRT Hellcat remains the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world with the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 that delivers 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine is mated to the quick-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.
New for 2019, the Charger SRT Hellcat features a new performance grille with dual inlets that feed cooler, outside air into the engine compartment. Bolstering the performance is the addition of four race-inspired technologies that come standard on Hellcat, including:
- Launch Assist, which uses wheel speed sensors to watch for driveline-damaging wheel hop at launch and, in milliseconds, modifies the engine torque to regain full grip
- Line Lock, which engages the front brakes to hold the Charger SRT Hellcat stationary, but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires
- After-Run Chiller, which keeps cooling the supercharger/charge air cooler after the engine is shut off
- Torque Reserve, which closes a bypass valve to prefill the supercharger and manages fuel flow and spark advance to balance engine rpm and torque, generates a reserve of torque that is delivered upon acceleration from a standing stop
New instrument panel badging, a Satin Black painted hood option, available Brass Monkey 20-inch forged wheels and an Alcantara interior package are also new to Charger SRT Hellcat for the 2019 model year.
Charger R/T Scat Pack
The 2019 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack is the most muscle for the dollar, powered by the naturally aspirated 392 HEMI V-8, it delivers 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, priced less than $40,000.
New for 2019, Launch Assist and Line Lock are now standard features on the R/T Scat Pack for optimum performance at launch from a standstill. A new switch on the dashboard provides quick access to initialize Launch Control, which coordinates the engine, transmission, driveline and suspension for an optimal launch and consistent straight-line acceleration.
R/T Scat Pack features the same new performance grille with dual air inlets as the SRT Hellcat and adds a new Scat Pack bee badge on the decklid, replacing the R/T badge. New Dark Dub Plate instrument panel and Houndstooth cloth performance seat with an added Scat Pack bee logo are also standard. Dual Carbon stripes, a Satin Black-painted hood and Bilstein three-mode Adaptive Damping Suspension are added to the available options.
Charger R/T
The 2019 Dodge Charger R/T is powered by the iconic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8, rated at 370 horsepower and 395 lb.-ft. of torque and mated to the standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.
For 2019, the Charger R/T adopts new performance looks and features standard, including the performance hood, fascia, sculpted side sills, spoiler and seats. Race-bred chassis upgrades, including a standard performance suspension, 2.62 rear axle ratio, enhanced steering, steering wheel with paddle shifters, Dodge Performance Pages with the 8.4-inch Uconnect screen, Houndstooth cloth bolstered performance seats, new Dark Dub Plate instrument panel, and new 20-inch Satin Carbon and Black Noise wheel options.
Available on the R/T is the new Cold Weather Package, which includes heated steering wheel, heated cloth driver and passenger seats.
Charger SXT AWD
The Charger SXT AWD model, new for 2019, is powered by the award-winning Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 300 horsepower and 264 lb.-ft. of torque, and mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering up to 27 mpg on the highway. The all-wheel-drive system is automatic with an active transfer case and front-axle disconnect, which helps minimize powertrain parasitic losses.
Available options on the SXT AWD are a new Caramel Nappa leather interior, Houndstooth cloth sport seats and the Blacktop Package, which includes a new 19-inch Black Noise wheel. The new Cold Weather Package is also available on the SXT AWD, which includes heated steering wheel and heated cloth driver and passenger seats.
Charger GT
The new Dodge Charger GT RWD performance model is powered by the award-winning Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 300 horsepower and 264 lb.-ft. of torque and mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.
For 2019, the GT adopts new performance looks and features standard, including performance hood, fascia, sculpted side sills, spoiler and seats. Race-bred chassis upgrades, including a standard performance suspension, 3.07 rear axle ratio, enhanced steering with paddle shifters, Dodge Performance Pages with the 8.4-inch Uconnect screen, Houndstooth cloth bolstered performance seats, new Dark Dub Plate instrument panel, and new 20-inch Satin Carbon and Black Noise wheel options.
The new Cold Weather Package is also available on GT, including heated steering wheel and heated cloth driver and passenger seats.
Charger SXT
The powerful, roomy and solid Charger SXT model is powered by the standard Pentastar 3.6-liter V-6, rated at 292 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, working with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. For 2019, Charger SXT includes electronic stability control, remote start, cruise control, electric power steering, capless fuel filler, automatic halogen projector headlamps with LED accents and three 12-volt power outlets.
Available options for SXT include Houndstooth cloth sport seats, a new Caramel Nappa leather interior, the popular Blacktop Package, which includes a new 20-inch Black Noise wheel, and the new Cold Weather Package, which includes heated steering wheel and heated cloth driver and passenger seats.
Charger Exterior Colors
Available exterior colors for all 2019 Dodge Charger models include B5 Blue, Destroyer Grey, F8 Green, Go Mango, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue, Maximum Steel, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Plum Crazy, TorRed, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle.