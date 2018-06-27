Lamborghini has allegedly started showing its next hypercar during closed-door events, and for the first time, one of the company's production machines would adopt a hybrid powertrain. According to an unnamed insider speaking with TheSuperCarBlog.com, Lambo currently calls the machine LB48H, and it reportedly looks like the Terzo Millennio concept. The Italian supercar maker only intends to build 67 of the hypercars at a price of $2.5 million each.

While details are scant for now, there's a possibility that more info could leak out. According to the anonymous source, Lambo intends to show the machine again at upcoming events in New York and Tokyo.

Lamborghini’s Research and Development Director Maurizio Reggiani has already hinted at what to expect from the hybrid hypercar. A mid-mounted V12 would create a link with the company's past machines, but an electric motor would provide an extra boost in power. The current single-clutch gearbox would be able to handle this setup.

Lambo sees hybrids as the ideal solution available at the moment to create a vehicle with an awe-inspiring sound but still comply with future emissions regulations. Plus, electrification comes with the extra bonus of adding some power.

“I don’t think that the technology for a full electric Lamborghini will be ready until 2026," Reggiani said in April. "Hybrids are a step towards that." He later elaborated that current battery technology wasn't ready to create an EV supercar, in his opinion.

Using the Terzo Millennio concept as a starting point for Lambo's first hybrid hypercar because the machine looks straight out of the future. With a name meaning Third Millennium, the designers imagined it as a sci-fi creation with a body using carbon-fiber nanotubes that doubled as a battery. The company conceived the coupe as having electric motors in each wheel. In addition, sensors could have monitored for cracks in the carbon and "micro-channels filled with healing chemistries" would have let the vehicle repair itself. At the time Reggiani said: "I cannot tell you when … there are some components that are closer to industrialization than others." By showing the hybrid hypercar to possible buyers, the time has possibly come for some of these ideas to hit the road.

