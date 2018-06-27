Dodge has made quite the name for itself when it comes to teasing future products. Sometimes, it’s little hints like the time displayed on the infotainment clock. Others, it’s an entire campaign of Easter eggs designed to stump and irritate an eager fan base – which is what they did with the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Today, Dodge dropped a teaser on YouTube with the title “RED767_62818.”

The video footage shows a Dodge Challenger off in the distance approaching the camera, dust billowing from beneath it. You can hear the supercharger wailing, and two large on the hood pushed right up to the edge. Before the Challenger gets close, the screen goes blurry and then cuts to black with the text, “LOCK: RED797_19.” That’s cryptic.

Let’s break it down. The video title, “Red797_62818,” appears to be a model designation and a date. The video ends with the words “Coming Soon.” Soon could be tomorrow because 62818 looks a lot like 6/28/18 to our eyes. So hopefully we won’t have to wait too long for whatever Dodge has waiting.

The first part of the title is a tad more difficult to understand. A Google search of RED797 returns some Dodge Ram 1500 auctions for some reason. But if we had to place a bet Red stands for some sort of new trim while 797 could indicate the car’s horsepower, which seems like a lot. That’s Demon territory. The fact that you can hear a supercharger only corroborates the possibility of a high-powered 6.2-liter V8.

That last bit we need to decipher is “_19” from the video. This is pretty easy – the 19 represents the 2019 model year. It definitely lineups with the possibility of a reveal tomorrow – just in time to hit dealerships before the end of the year. Whatever it is, hopefully, we don't have to wait too long.

Source: Dodge via YouTube