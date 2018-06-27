The DBS is back, baby. Aston Martin unveiled the hot new DBS Superleggera yesterday at its facility in the U.K., reviving two of its most iconic nameplates in the process. And apart from being a drop-dead-gorgeous vehicle, borrowing its styling cues from cars like DB11 and the Vantage, it’s loaded with power, too.

Underhood lies a 5.2-liter biturbo V12. The DBS Superleggera produces 715 horsepower (533 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque, with the ability to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.4 seconds. And now we get to gawk at it on video.

This 15-minute clip, presented by Shmee150, shows the DBS Superleggera top to bottom, and both inside and out. This particular example comes finished in a Satin Jet Black finish – part of the optional Q color palette – with matching 21-inch twin-spoke wheels, red brake calipers, and a black Alcantara interior. It’s a beautiful example, and Shmee even gives us a quick look under the hood at that raucous engine.

While most of the elements seen here are optional, the DBS Superleggera won’t come from the factory with limited features. Things like a leather upholstery, keyless entry and engine start, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a 360-degree camera with park assist all come standard on the DBS Superleggera. There’s also an infotainment system with navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity and phone streaming, and iPod, iPhone, and USB playback.

The new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera will go on sale worldwide later in the year. In the U.S., it will ask $304,995 to start. But don’t expect to pay that; the super coupe comes with a long list of options, everything from the Alcantara interior seen here, to smoked taillights, and even six different wheel options.