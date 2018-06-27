It was nice knowing you, MKX – long live the Nautilus. The new-and-improved Lincoln crossover picks up where its predecessor left off, complete with a new name, fresh styling, and of course, a more-expensive asking price. The new Nautilus starts at $40,340, but buyers can choose from a range of options using the online configurator – including a Black Label edition – that brings that price up significantly.

With the Black Label option box ticked, that asking price jumps to $56,895. Of course, there are a few added luxuries over the standard model. The Nautilus Black Label gains Venetian Leather seats with embroidered headrests, a Revel Ultima audio system with 19 speakers and HD radio, and 21-inch painted wheels with unique Black Label center caps. Fancy.

Buyers can choose from two engine options: either a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four with 245 horsepower (182 kilowatts), or a biturbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 pumping out 335 hp (249 kW) and 380 pound-feet (515 Newton-meters) of torque. The latter engine option adds an extra $2,000 onto the asking price, and optional all-wheel drive adds another $2,495 onto that.

In the cabin, buyers can choose from three standard trim options: Chala, Gala, and Thoroughbred (or, white, red, and beige). A total of six standard exterior color options are available, including Infinite Black, Burgundy Velvet, White Platinum, Ingot Silver, Rhapsody Blue, and Ochre Brown. Chroma Elite Copper adds an extra $1,750 onto the price.

Options like a class two trailer tow hitch ($630), a driver assistance package ($1,590), and the Nautilus technology package ($1,720) – which adds enhanced active park assist, front park aid sensors, and a 360-degree camera – hike the price a bit more. Driver and passenger can also make do with 22-way Ultra Comfort seats, whcih costs an extra $1,500, or rear passengers can enjoy a Lincoln Play with DVD rear entertainment system for $1,995. But the two options can’t be had together, oddly enough.

With $8,620 worth of options, including a $995 destination fee, the most-expensive Lincoln Nautilus will set you back a hefty $71,075. For reference, that’s only $1,480 less expensive than the cheapest Lincoln Navigator ($72,555).

Source: Lincoln