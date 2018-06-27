Hide press release Show press release

Exclusive NOVITEC sports program for the new Lamborghini Huracán Performante

Making the best sports cars in the world even more individual, more exciting and more dynamic: that is the specialty of NOVITEC. The world’s leading refinement specialist for enhancing super sports cars now offers a sophisticated lineup of sports components for the new lightweight-design model from Lamborghini, the Huracán Performante.

This includes tailor-made aerodynamic-enhancement components fine-tuned in the wind tunnel. They are made from the same innovative Forged Composites® material as the production carbon-fiber components on the bodywork.

The new NOVITEC NL3 forged wheels are likewise trimmed for low weight. Thanks to their combination of 20 and 21-inch wheels on the front and rear axle, they put even more emphasis on the wedge shape of the two-seater. These hi-tech wheels are optionally also available with center lock.

The NOVITEC sports springs make the handling even more agile and are calibrated specifically to this wheel and tire combination.

Sound and optimized performance are the outstanding advantages of the NOVITEC RACE high-performance exhaust system, which is available made from stainless steel and optionally made from extra-light INCONEL.

NOVITEC also creates exclusive interior appointments from the finest leather and Alcantara in practically any desired color to customer order.

The new Huracán Performante highlights its sporty focus with a host of carbon touches on the bodywork already ex-factory. The NOVITEC designers specialize not only in giving the world’s most exclusive sports cars even more thrilling looks, but also in further optimizing their aerodynamic efficiency.

The designers followed this tried and proven recipe on the new Lamborghini lightweight-design model as well. They went into the wind tunnel to develop additional bodywork components that further optimize the aerodynamics and give the mid-engine sports car even more of a racecar appearance. The NOVITEC add-on parts are manufactured from the same Forged Composites® carbon fiber as the production components on the Performante. As a result, the new components sport that same special look, which is more reminiscent of marble than of carbon.

The front fascia is further enhanced with attachments on the left and right, and a further protruding central spoiler blade. These components lend the Lamborghini an even sportier appearance and further reduce front-axle lift at high speeds at the same time.

In addition, the Performante can be fitted with the NOVITEC trunk hood with integrated air ducts on the left and right. This sophisticated routing of the relative wind provided by the hood is also a factor in giving the Huracán even higher directional stability at high speeds. In addition, gill-shaped Forged Composites® attachments on the front wheel arches can lend the face of the Lamborghini even more of a sporty look.

The NOVITEC rocker panels add further profile to the sides of the ten-cylinder sports car. They give the Huracán an even lower and longer visual stance, and thanks to their enlarged air intakes, they optimize the supply of cooling air to the rear brakes. The use of Forged Composites® material for these components and for the mirror covers further emphasizes the racing looks.

The same material is also used extensively at the rear end: NOVITEC attachments on the left and right of the large rear airfoil give it a more pronounced wing profile. This further increases downforce at the rear axle in concert with the add-on parts for the production diffuser, which were optimized in the wind tunnel.

The NOVITEC designers also fine-tuned the engine hood: Two hood scoops direct more breathing air to the engine and provide even more thrilling looks as well.

The spectacular NOVITEC looks for the Performante also include tailor-made hi-tech rims, of course. The NOVITEC NL3 wheels for the Lamborghini were developed in cooperation with American manufacturer Vossen and are produced using state-of-the-art forging technology.

Because the Huracán Performante is optionally also available with center lock wheels, the one-piece NOVITEC NL3 forged wheels are likewise available with a choice of conventional five-bolt pattern or center lock. The NOVITEC NL3 design fascinates with six delicate spokes that taper off towards the outer wheel flange in a widely spread Y, thereby making the wheel seem extremely large.

The combination of 20 and 21-inch wheels on the front and rear axle puts even more emphasis on the wedge shape of the Italian sports car. The front axle is fitted with 245/30 ZR 20 Pirelli P-Zero high-performance tires on 9Jx20 wheels. The rear axle sports tires of size 325/25 ZR 21 on 12.5Jx21 rims.

The NOVITEC sports springs lower the ride height of the Performante by another 35 millimeters and offer further enhanced sporty handling.

Engine tuning for the sportiest version of the Huracán model series is currently still under development. However, already available are the NOVITEC RACE sport exhaust systems. These high-performance exhaust systems are made from stainless steel or optionally from the even lighter material INCONEL, which is used in Formula 1 racing. As a result, the NOVITEC high-performance systems optimize the performance of the V10 engine and produce an extremely sporty exhaust note at the same time.

Of course, NOVITEC also fulfils the most individual customer requests in the cockpit. The company creates sublime interiors from the finest leather and Alcantara in any desired color, finished with consummate workmanship in every detail.