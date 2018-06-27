Rolls-Royce’s very first sport utility vehicle, high-sided vehicle, is off to a good start as sales of the Cullinan are already surpassing the company’s expectations. However, that doesn’t mean the folks from Goodwood are in a hurry to downsize the recipe and roll out a smaller model that would slot below the downright opulent HSV.

In an interview with Autocar, RR boss Müller-Ötvös argued there’s currently no demand for a greater SUV lineup among what he described as being “ultra-luxury” customers. When quizzed about the prospects of a sub-Cullinan model, Rolls’ head honcho answer was pretty clear: “No, definitely not.” However, he did leave the door a little bit open by mentioning even a high-end marque such as Rolls-Royce needs to “go with the flow” and it’s best to “never say never” about the possibility of a smaller SUV.

Things are heating up in the luxury SUV segment where Bentley is rumored to launch a Bentayga “Coupe” as early as next year while Aston Martin through its Lagonda brand will have a fancy all-electric SUV to call its own in 2021 to follow the gasoline-powered 2020 Varekai that will be badged as an AM. Speaking of Lagonda, Müller-Ötvös was asked whether he could say a few words about the Cullinan’s future competitor, but he only said that “it’s just a sketch. I can’t say anything more. Cullinan is real.”

Moving from the U.K. to Germany, BMW hasn’t even revealed the X7, yet rumors have already surfaced about a potential X8 to serve as the company’s flagship SUV. The rivals at Audi recently unveiled the Q8, and apparently work is already well under way at a Q9. As for Mercedes, the controversial Maybach Vision Ultimate Luxury concept likely serves as a taste of things to come in regards to a luxed-up SUV to sit atop the GLS.

Source: Autocar