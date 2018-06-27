Ram is giving its LCV range a mild refresh for the new model year, which however brings a number of very important improvements. First and foremost, the ProMaster cargo full-size van now has an increased payload with as much as 240 pounds (109 kilograms) to a maximum of 4,680 lbs (2,123 kg). The automaker claims this is the highest payload of all Cargo 2 vans on sale in the United States today.

Depending on the payload, the ProMaster will be available in three different variants – ProMaster 1500 (4,000 lbs/1,814 kg), ProMaster 2500 (4,230 lbs/1,918 kg), and ProMaster 3500 (4,860 lbs/2,123 kg). Depending on the roof height and payload combined, three new models are added to the portfolio – ProMaster 2500 with 136-inch wheelbase and low roof, ProMaster 3500 with 136-inch wheelbase and low roof, and ProMaster 3500 with 136-inch wheelbase and high roof.

Also, the 2019 ProMaster cargo van improves its capability by increasing its towing capacity by up to 30 percent or up to 6,800 lbs (3,084 kg). A new Trailer-tow Group is available for the bus, adding a Class IV receiver hitch with four- and seven-pin wiring harness. The ProMaster full-size van will be offered in a total of 18 different configurations, all powered as standard by a 3.6-liter V6 engine mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The van’s little brother, the ProMaster City, will continue to be offered in two-seat cargo and five-seat passenger versions. The maximum payload of the cargo variant is 1,885 lbs (855 kg), while the cargo volume is rated at 131.7 cubic feet. Power comes from a 178-horsepower (133-kilowatt) engine, paired exclusively with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Prices for the ProMaster cargo version start at $30,195, while the ProMaster City has a MSRP of $25,845.

Source: Ram