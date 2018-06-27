Figuring out what has changed is like trying to find a needle in a haystack.
In recent months, we’ve shared a couple of batches depicting the Audi A4 and in all instances the prototypes had very little camouflage. Now it all makes sense why the Four Rings didn’t even bother to properly disguise the test vehicles as the changes the premium midsize sedan and wagon have gone through are quite subtle.
Ready for the 2019 model year in Europe, the A4 Sedan and the more practical A4 Avant have a fresh new bumper encompassing pentagonal surrounds for the side air inlets with a piece of trim shaped like an “U” that mimics the appearance of aluminum, but isn’t. Right next to it is a honeycomb pattern making the sedan and wagon look a tad bit sportier. Some of the airflow that goes through the air inlets is guided towards the wheel housings where it flows past the wheels to boost aero.
As far as the corporate Singleframe grill is concerned, its design depends on the A4 version. For example, if you go for the optional S Line exterior package, the grille now boasts slats mimicking a 3D look. Audi has also fiddled with the rear bumper and has installed two new trapezoidal exhaust finishers replacing the smaller and round tailpipes. Between the two is a reworked diffuser, now smaller than before. The catalog of alloy wheels includes sets from 16 to 19 inches, which have been updated as well.
Another novelty brought by the 2019MY is the availability of an S Line Competition package featuring a Turbo Blue paint, an “RS” roof-mounted spoiler on the Avant, and a selenite silver for the front bumper’s blade and the stone-chip guard strip. Other goodies include the Audi logo on the lower section of the rear doors, along with red brake calipers, LED headlights, sport suspension, and 19-inch rims from Audi Sport.
The 2019 Audi A4 with the S Line Competition pack also boasts some changes on the inside as well where there are black partial leather sport seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, and RS carbon inlays. The cabin builds on the S line black interior package and can be configured with S sport seats in magma red or several other hues.
In domestic market Germany, Audi will have the mildly updated A4 Sedan and A4 Avant on sale from the third quarter.
Source: Audi
2019 Audi A4 Sedan, Avant for Europe
Audi A4 Sedan and Audi A4 Avant:
Bestselling models in top form
- A more striking look at the front and rear
- Ultra-dynamic “S line competition” equipment package
Audi makes its successful premium midsize model even more compelling. The 2019 model year will see the A4 Sedan and A4 Avant receive newly designed bumpers, which together with the new wheel design accentuate the sporty character. The equally all-new S line competition equipment line provides additional dynamic highlights.
In the new model year, the Audi A4 stands out with a more striking front-end from the design and sport lines and above. Powerful, pentagonal contours surround the exterior air inlets – aluminum-look bars structure their inside. The S line exterior package features new bumpers with a sportier look. Their pronounced wedge-shaped design makes them even more eyecatching. A U-shaped clip separates the exterior and the interior area, which is finished off with a honeycomb grille. Separate openings in the air inlets guide a portion of the airflow into the wheel housings, where it flows past the wheels.
The Singleframe grille also helps differentiate between the equipment lines. In the S line exterior package, the grille now also features slats with a 3D look. A blade finishes off the lower part of the front-end. The rear bumper also comes standard in the new look. Two wide, trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes replace the previous round tailpipes. The diffuser area between the exhaust tailpipes is now narrower. The wheels, which are available in 16 to 19-inch versions, have also been redesigned.
The S line competition equipment package is also making its debut in the A4 model line. It includes a host of exclusive new features – the blade in the front bumper and the stone-chip guard strip in selenite silver, an RS rear spoiler on the A4 Avant and, among other things, the new Turbo Blue paint finish. The four rings logo is in the lower section of the rear doors, in either silver or black, depending on the exterior paint color. The equipment package also provides customers with sporty technology features – Audi Sport 19-inch wheels, red brake calipers, sport suspension and LED headlights.
In the interior, the S line competition builds on the S line black interior package, supplementing it with RS carbon inlays, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and black partial leather sport seats. Alternatively, customers can also opt for S sport seats in magma red or in other colors.
In Germany, pre-sales of the Audi A4 Sedan and the A4 Avant, model year 2019, will start in the third quarter of 2018.