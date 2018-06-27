In recent months, we’ve shared a couple of batches depicting the Audi A4 and in all instances the prototypes had very little camouflage. Now it all makes sense why the Four Rings didn’t even bother to properly disguise the test vehicles as the changes the premium midsize sedan and wagon have gone through are quite subtle.

Ready for the 2019 model year in Europe, the A4 Sedan and the more practical A4 Avant have a fresh new bumper encompassing pentagonal surrounds for the side air inlets with a piece of trim shaped like an “U” that mimics the appearance of aluminum, but isn’t. Right next to it is a honeycomb pattern making the sedan and wagon look a tad bit sportier. Some of the airflow that goes through the air inlets is guided towards the wheel housings where it flows past the wheels to boost aero.

As far as the corporate Singleframe grill is concerned, its design depends on the A4 version. For example, if you go for the optional S Line exterior package, the grille now boasts slats mimicking a 3D look. Audi has also fiddled with the rear bumper and has installed two new trapezoidal exhaust finishers replacing the smaller and round tailpipes. Between the two is a reworked diffuser, now smaller than before. The catalog of alloy wheels includes sets from 16 to 19 inches, which have been updated as well.

Another novelty brought by the 2019MY is the availability of an S Line Competition package featuring a Turbo Blue paint, an “RS” roof-mounted spoiler on the Avant, and a selenite silver for the front bumper’s blade and the stone-chip guard strip. Other goodies include the Audi logo on the lower section of the rear doors, along with red brake calipers, LED headlights, sport suspension, and 19-inch rims from Audi Sport.

The 2019 Audi A4 with the S Line Competition pack also boasts some changes on the inside as well where there are black partial leather sport seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, and RS carbon inlays. The cabin builds on the S line black interior package and can be configured with S sport seats in magma red or several other hues.

In domestic market Germany, Audi will have the mildly updated A4 Sedan and A4 Avant on sale from the third quarter.

Source: Audi