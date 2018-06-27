An amateur spy photograph caught some revealing images of the 2020 Kia Telluride that show a front end different from the one shown on the concept. While the images are not the best quality, they show enough of the uncovered front clip. The headlights and grille are different from what the concept had.

Gone are the svelte horizontal headlights, which are replaced by wide vertical units that look like a less-elegant riff on the Cadillac Escalade’s design. The grille, wide and commanding on the concept, is narrower and stretched wide to help fill the empty area where the horizontal headlights once occupied.

These aren't surprising changes. Spy photos with the front end covered showed a new headlight design/. However, it was thought the two-by-two unit change orientation. These new vertical headlights are a new design. The uncovered front end also shows intakes below the headlights that sit in front of the wheels. We can also see more clearly the opening in the lower fascia.

The large, three-row crossover will sit above the Sorento in Kia’s lineup. Powertrain details remain unknown. When Kia debuted the concept, it carried a 400-horsepower plug-in hybrid system using a 270-hp V6 engine and a 130-hp electric motor that delivered power to all four wheels. We doubt the production Telluride will receive the same powertrain. Expect a gasoline engine – possibly two – to power the SUV.

The design changes are a tad disappointing. The concept, which stood out with its upright A- and D-pillars, tall grille, looked menacing and luxurious. The design helped it stand out from the plethora of sleek crossovers from other automakers. Obviously, we have to reserve final judgment until we see the production version unveiled.

The 2020 Kia Telluride should debut soon – possibly later this year or early next year – before it enters production sometime in 2019.

Photos: Automedia