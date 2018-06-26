Figuring out BMW’s lineup of alphanumeric soup of model names may be getting a tad more convoluted. According to AutoGuide.com, the German luxury automaker has filed for three trademarks with the United States Patent And Trademark Office that indicate the company is looking at expanding its lineup of sub-M performance cars.

According to the publication, BMW filed trademarks reserving M335, M650, and M750. During Le Mans earlier this month, BMW introduced the BMW M850i xDrive, which sports a biturbocharged 4.4-liter V8 producing 523 horsepower. These new filings come just months after the automaker filed a trademark for the M7 moniker. This is after the company introduced the M760Li in 2017 with its 600-hp, Biturbo 6.6-liter V12 engine. Spoiler alert – it’s amazing.

The M335 nameplate will likely site above the M340i and below the coveted M3 model. The M335 could debut alongside the rest of the 2019 BMW 3 Series lineup later this year during the Paris Motor Show. Details are scarce, but if BMW makes the M335, it should have just enough power to keep the M3 top dog.

The M650 and M750 models could sport a powertrain similar to what’s found in the M850. That means both could sport the same 523-hp engine, eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, and all-wheel drive.

Then again, BMW may hold onto these trademarks. Just because the company registered to receive them does not mean the company plans on slapping them onto new models. Automakers often file for trademarks in anticipation of new models. While BMW may want to compete with Mercedes-AMG’s expanding lineup of performance vehicles, the three newly discovered trademarks could be nothing more than routine legalese to protect the company’s intellectual property. Only time will tell. Hopefully, we only have to wait until October when the new 3 Series should debut. Then, we'll know if BMW is hoarding these nameplates, or prepping for an onslaught of new products.

Source: AutoGuide.com