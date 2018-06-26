We know there’s an updated BMW 3 Series coming. Spy photos of a sporty and camouflaged 3 Series sedan kind of give away the German automaker’s future intentions. But the 3 Series is more than just a four-door sedan. The model has the Sports Wagon trim available, and the first set of spy photos of a 3 Series Sports Wagon shows the body styling continuing for at least another generation.

The new 3 Series Sports Wagon – possibly coming as a 2020 model in the U.S. – doesn’t change BMW’s winning design formula. Even though the wagon wears a layer of camouflage, the new Sports Wagon looks like smaller 5 Series Sports Wagon. The front resembles the design of the 3 Series sedan we spied. The Sports Wagon has the same kidney grille and lower fascia opening. Even the headlights are the same.

Move to the back of the Sports Wagon, and again, there are similarities found in the sedan. While the roof is longer, ending in a hatch at the rear, the taillight elements appear the same. Move down below the hatch, and the Sports Wagon sports the same dual, circular exhaust outlets found on the sedan.

The new 3 Series doesn't appear to be a radical design evolution for the brand. However, underneath the familiar skin will be BMW’s CLAR platform, which should help reduce weight.

Inside, there will be a new digital instrument cluster and large infotainment screen. The new BMW should come packed with driver assistance technology, and the interior should sport an overall new design.

We have little information on which powertrains U.S. consumers will have to choose from; however, if some leaked information is any indication, there could be several. Then again, most of these will likely remain only available in Europe. At the bottom end of the performance spectrum is the 316d making 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts). The top end, short of the M3, will be the M340i making 375 hp (280 kW). There will be iPerformance hybrid versions as well.

The BMW 3 Serious Sports Wagon could debut alongside the sedan version later this year at the Paris Motor Show in October. Sales could soon follow before the end of the year in some markets.

Photos: CarPix