There’s been much talk lately about the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A35 and A45 models. Yes, those are the two sportiest – and exciting – trims coming. However, neither of those will be the model’s top sellers – please prove us wrong, though. Most will buy the standard offering, like the modestly-powered A200.

A new video from AutoTopNL shows how long it takes the 2019 A200 to reach 140 miles per hour (225 kilometers per hour). However, that’s a question that just barely gets answered. You see, it appears the AutoTopNL YouTube channel does these high-speed runs on public roads, and occasionally traffic gets in the way. During the first run – which is timed – the A200 reaches 135 mph (218 kph) in one minute, 10 seconds. That’s close.

During the timed run, the A200 reaches 62 mph (100 kph) in about eight seconds, while continuing to 124 kph (200 kph) takes 28 seconds.

There’s a second high-speed run during the video, but it lacks the big, bold timer at the bottom because the clip starts when the car is already going well over 62 mph (100 kph). By our estimation, it takes the A200 one minute, 30 seconds to reach 140 mph (225 kph). After 136 mph (220 kph) the A200’s acceleration comes to a crawl.

The slow acceleration makes sense. The A200, a compact hatch sports a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, according to AutoTopNL. It produces a punchy 163 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s plenty of power to get you in trouble if you’re not careful, but not enough to oomph to give the hatch high-end acceleration.

It’s always fascinating to see the pure performance on display whenever we cover an AutoTopNL video. These aren’t scientific acceleration and top-speed runs by any stretch of the imagination. However, the channel is filled with a variety of videos of vehicles at varying performance levels. You may not be able to compare one to the other directly, but that doesn’t matter.

