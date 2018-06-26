Mansory can also boost the output by 45 horsepower.
The Land Rover Range Rover Velar exists to fill the role for a large, ultra-stylish SUV in the British brand's lineup as a bigger alternative for folks who find the Evoque to be too small. While it looks chic, some buyers might want to personalize the Velar's appearance, and Mansory is the latest tuner offering a different look for the Land Rover.
The German firm offers a bevy of carbon fiber exterior upgrades. In front, there are new extensions to the front fascia with little fins that wrap around the SUV. There's also a new grille and a vented hood, which adds an aggressive touch to the Velar's face. Along the side, the company adds bracket-shaped side sills, and there are carbon mirror caps. Around back, Mansory offers a roof spoiler and diffuser in the lightweight material.
Buyers can accent the new body kit by selecting Mansory's Spyder wheels in 22- or 23-inch diameters. Despite the large size, they feature a one-piece, forged construction to keep weight down.
Inside, Mansory offers a few minor tweaks. The firm's trim components like anodized aluminum pedals, illuminated door sills, and floor mats can dress up the cabin. For a more luxurious cabin, the aftermarket business can fit a full leather interior, too.
If Velar owners want more power, Mansory also has an updated ECU and stainless steel sports exhaust that add an extra 45 horsepower (34 kilowatts). The top trim of the SUV from the factory comes with a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 with 380 hp (283 kW).
If potential Velar buyers would rather not deal with the aftermarket for adding more power, spy shots indicate that Land Rover has an SVR version under development that would use a 5.0-liter supercharged V8. This engine makes 575 hp (429 kW) Range Rover Sport SVR and could have the same output in the more stylish SUV.
Source: Mansory
Land Rover Range Rover Velar by Mansory
MANSORY refines the Range Rover Velar into a stylish power pack.
Even off the shelf, the Range Rover Velar is a striking beauty with great recognition
value. MANSORY still manages, however, to add tailor-made additional dynamism,
presence and elegance to the four-door crossover SUV with stylishly integrated
carbon body components. Shapely alloy wheels, powerful performance
improvements, as well as additional select components complete the exclusive
customisation.
MANSORY relies on the ultra light and highly tensile material carbon for all its body
modifications: striking extensions from the front spoiler via the mudguards, side sills
and door panelling all the way to the rear apron with diffuser insert all meet the most
stringent OEM quality standards. The lightweight bonnet, roof spoiler, trims, wing
mirror casings and radiator cowling all convince with their perfect surface quality.
But it’s not just the appearance that gets a sporty upgrade: MANSORY offers
bespoke performance enhancements for all Velar standard engines. The combination
of optimised control electronics and a stainless steel sports exhaust system results in
additional power fo a whopping 45 hp after fine tuning.
The 22- and 23inch Spyder light alloy wheels guarantee safety and elegance in all
driving conditions. The one-piece forged wheel convinces with a high load capacity at
low dead weight. Thus the Velar reacts even more agilely and realises every steering
command, even under the highest load. In XXL format, the 11x23” wheels are fitted
with high performance tyres with dimensions 315/25R23.
To allow the driver and passengers to fully enjoy the drive in the MANSORY Velar, a
skilfully refined interior awaits. Most any desire is met thereby: Anodised aluminium
pedals form part of the MANSORY range of accessories, just as illuminated door sill
trims, foot mats with exclusive embroidery, and a customised full leather interior.
You will find more information about the exclusive programme for Range Rover cars
on the www.mansory.com website
