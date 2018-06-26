The Land Rover Range Rover Velar exists to fill the role for a large, ultra-stylish SUV in the British brand's lineup as a bigger alternative for folks who find the Evoque to be too small. While it looks chic, some buyers might want to personalize the Velar's appearance, and Mansory is the latest tuner offering a different look for the Land Rover.

The German firm offers a bevy of carbon fiber exterior upgrades. In front, there are new extensions to the front fascia with little fins that wrap around the SUV. There's also a new grille and a vented hood, which adds an aggressive touch to the Velar's face. Along the side, the company adds bracket-shaped side sills, and there are carbon mirror caps. Around back, Mansory offers a roof spoiler and diffuser in the lightweight material.

Buyers can accent the new body kit by selecting Mansory's Spyder wheels in 22- or 23-inch diameters. Despite the large size, they feature a one-piece, forged construction to keep weight down.

Inside, Mansory offers a few minor tweaks. The firm's trim components like anodized aluminum pedals, illuminated door sills, and floor mats can dress up the cabin. For a more luxurious cabin, the aftermarket business can fit a full leather interior, too.

If Velar owners want more power, Mansory also has an updated ECU and stainless steel sports exhaust that add an extra 45 horsepower (34 kilowatts). The top trim of the SUV from the factory comes with a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 with 380 hp (283 kW).

If potential Velar buyers would rather not deal with the aftermarket for adding more power, spy shots indicate that Land Rover has an SVR version under development that would use a 5.0-liter supercharged V8. This engine makes 575 hp (429 kW) Range Rover Sport SVR and could have the same output in the more stylish SUV.

Source: Mansory