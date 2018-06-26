The BMW X2 is only a few months old, but already tuners are working their magic on the small SUV. Dähler out of Germany is one of the first; the shop has reworked the X2 inside and out with its Competition Line package, giving the BMW a more aggressive look.

For one, a healthy portion of the silver grille surround has been swapped for a body-color-matching style instead. Only the lower portion of the fixture maintains the factory look, while the black upper section blends in seamlessly with the body. The dual kidney grille has also been fully blacked out, continuing the aggressive theme.

The aftermarket X2 rides on a set of custom 10-spoke Dähler wheels, available either in 20- or 21-inch fitments. The ones shown here are finished in silver, but Dähler says buyers can choose from a range of different color options and styles. But the upgrades aren’t just skin deep.

The Dähler X2 comes with four different power upgrades. The gas 118i now produces 158 horsepower (117 kilowatts) and 197 pound-feet (264 Newton-meters) of torque, up from 136 hp (101 kW). The 120i is more powerful too, producing 223 hp (166 kW) and 250 lb-ft (340 Nm) of torque. The diesel options also get a bump; the 18d produces 174 hp (129 kW) and 287 lb-ft (390 Nm) of torque, while the 20d produces 220 hp (164 kW) and 331 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque.

Those power upgrades pair with a stiffer chassis, courtesy of Dähler’s sports spring kit, and a range of available exhaust options, each one specialized to a specific tune. Those buyers looking for a bit more customization can also opt for the Dähler Competition Line option. The shop doesn’t specify exactly what that upgrade includes, though, or how much the aftermarket package will cost.

Source: Dähler