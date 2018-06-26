Hide press release Show press release

BMW Canada introduces unique, limited-edition ALPINA B7.

21 units of Canada-only model offer bespoke luxury and the ultimate performance.

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada is pleased to announce the arrival of a limited-edition model created specifically for the Canadian market with long-standing partner ALPINA GmbH. The 2019 BMW ALPINA B7 Exclusive Edition is a bespoke version of the renowned BMW ALPINA B7. Only 21 units will be produced, each carefully crafted to offer extraordinary comfort and exclusivity. Dark and bold, the BMW ALPINA B7 Exclusive Edition features unique design elements and exceptional performance. Available at select BMW retailers in July, 2018, the vehicle honours a unique partnership, and Canada’s love of luxury and performance.

BMW ALPINA B7 Exclusive Edition (06/2018)



Raising the bar – inside and out.

The exterior aesthetics of the BMW ALPINA B7 Exclusive Edition accentuate the powerful DNA of this luxury sedan. Black chrome exterior design elements and badging are supplemented by deep black, 21-inch ALPINA Classic lightweight forged wheels. Each of the 21 units features one of three BMW paintwork colours: Individual Frozen Black, Individual Frozen Grey or Black Sapphire Metallic. Seven of each colour will be available.

On the inside, an ALPINA production plaque affixed to the centre console identifies ALPINA as a small series manufacturer of high-performance automobiles in collaboration with BMW. The vehicle’s paintwork is stamped underneath the “ALPINA Exclusive” designation, with the numbering “1 of 7” confirming the vehicle’s exclusivity. Embossed ALPINA headrests further differentiate this unique model. The vehicle’s seats, door panels and dash are cloaked in black BMW Individual Full Merino Leather with contrast stitching, while a contemporary Piano Black interior wood trim envelopes the cabin, and the hand-finished steering wheel features dark grey stitching.

Unique production.

Every BMW ALPINA automobile begins its journey at BMW’s award-winning production facility in Dingolfing, Germany, where many ALPINA-specific components are integrated into the manufacturing process. This integration is representative of the close and unique partnership between BMW and ALPINA, a partnership that began more than five decades ago.

From Dingolfing, the vehicles move to the ALPINA facility in Buchloe, Germany, where a small team of craftsmen complete the process, adding the custom-manufactured finishing touches that differentiate these truly extraordinary automobiles.

An already-outstanding powertrain is enhanced.

Alpina models are exceptionally unique vehicles. Cutting-edge BMW engine technology and comprehensive development work carried out by ALPINA create models with enhanced performance and exceptionally smooth power output. The BMW ALPINA B7 Exclusive Edition features a 4.4-litre V8 with bi-turbo charging, as well as a number of significant technical details that ensure the vehicle’s impressive driving experience, specifically the air intake system, the intercooler and turbocharger configuration, as well as a high-performance cooling system. With a total output of 600 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, this full-size luxury sedan is capable of hitting 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

A rich and successful history.

Since 1965, ALPINA Burkard Bovensiepen GmbH + Co. KG, a family-owned business, has been producing exclusive automobiles based on BMW models and maintains a close and trusting partnership with BMW AG.

In 1983, ALPINA was accredited as an automotive manufacturer by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (“Bundeskraftfahrtamt”). The combination of sophisticated and powerful drivetrains, dynamic handling, excellent long-distance comfort and best-in-class fuel efficiency is the hallmark of automobiles made by ALPINA. Each BMW ALPINA automobile is manufactured in collaboration with BMW production facilities where components engineered and supplied by ALPINA are installed. This ensures that the highest possible quality standards are achieved. Further manufacturing steps, the final assembly, test drive and pre-delivery check of every automobile take place at the company’s headquarters in the southern German region of Allgäu. Approximately thirty per cent of today’s 260 ALPINA employees work in research and development. At their disposal is a state-of-the-art engineering and development centre which offers the latest high-tech engine testing and diagnostic equipment. The demand for exclusive, personalized vehicles is growing globally. Every year, between 1,200 and 1,700 BMW ALPINA automobiles are manufactured, destined for the whole world. Of these, approximately 400 are delivered to the USA and Canada annually.

BMW Canada and ALPINA developed the B7 Exclusive Edition for this market to celebrate their partnership, which dates back more than 20 years. Together, the two brands have spanned several model generations of the BMW ALPINA B7, and more recently the BMW ALPINA B6 xDrive Gran Coupé.

BMW ALPINA B7 Exclusive Edition highlights:

4.4 litre bi-turbo V8

600 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque

BMW Individual Frozen Black (7)

BMW Individual Frozen Dark Grey (7)

Black Sapphire Metallic exterior (7)

Kidney grills in Deep Black

Exterior trim in Black Chrome

ALPINA sport exhaust system with Black Chrome tips

21-inch ALPINA Classic lightweight forged wheels in Deep Black with performance tires

Model badging in Black Chrome

BMW Individual Full Merino Black Leather interior with contrasting stitching

ALPINA embossed headrests

ALPINA hand-finished steering wheel with dark grey stitching

ALPINA production plaque on console with edition naming and vehicle numbering

ALPINA floor mats with dark grey leather piping

ALPINA luggage mat with dark grey leather piping



