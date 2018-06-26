If you thought the upcoming M8 was going to be mean, wait until you get a look at the more-hardcore GTS model. Just like the M3 and M4 before it, the BMW 8 Series might get a range-topping GTS model. This rendering gives it the same matte-black paint treatment, orange accents, high-spoke wheels, and massive rear wing. There's no telling how much horsepower it could have, but expect the standard M8 to pump out north of 600 horsepower.