From an Alpina B8 to a hardcore GTS model, we hope all of these options make it to production.
The BMW 8 Series is here, and it's beautiful. Borrowing a number of cues from the equally stunning concept we saw in 2017, the road-going coupe kicks off a new direction for the marque – and in just a few months, we'll catch our first glimpse at the hardcore M8. Spy photos and videos have hinted at the sporty coupe's arrival.
But while we patiently await the performance-oriented 8, rendering artist Aksyonov Nikita has imagined the new 8 Series wearing a few different outfits – convertible, GTS, and even Alpina spec, among others. Here's hoping we se some of these offerings on the road in just a few years.
Source: Aksyonov Nikita / Behance