Development of the BMW 3 Series is progressing nicely, and this spy video reveals a pair of them going hard at the Nürburgring. While the video's title claims this is the M3, the styling doesn't match up with previous images. It's more likely that at least one of these sedans is the standard model with some sporty body parts.

Both of these 3 Series sedans have dual, circular exhaust outlets, rather than the quad-pipe layout from the M3. One of the models features a front fascia with diagonal uprights, and there are vents in the corners of the rear bumper. The other one has a significantly simpler layout with vertical dividers in the lower section of the nose and without the holes in the back section.

Renderings and other spy photos suggest that the new 3 Series doesn't look significantly different from the current one. The biggest changes are at the front where there are new headlights that appear sharper than the current parts and a bigger grille. Under the familiar skin, the BMW moves to the CLAR platform, which should allow for a significant drop in weight, even if there's a slight increase in size.

Inside, the 3 Series experiences a major design overhaul. There's now a digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment screen sits right next to it. The layout should make viewing both displays quite easy. Expect the company to offer a full range of driver assistance tech, too.

Under the hood, a leak indicates the buyers, especially in Europe, should have lots of engines to pick from. The options would range from the 316d at the very bottoms with 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts) to the M340i with 375 hp (280 kW). iPerformance versions would provide hybrid power, and the new M3 would sit at the top of the range eventually.

Rumors indicate the 3 Series would debut at the Paris Motor Show in October. Sales could begin before the end of the year in some markets.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube