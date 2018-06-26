After launching its absolute flagship for Japan, the Century, Toyota is now introducing the more mainstream Crown luxury sedan, which was previewed by a namesake concept last year. The automaker describes the 15th generation of the model as the first-generation connected car, because it comes as standard equipped with a data communication module (DCM).

Based on Toyota’s new TNGA platform, the vehicle has been tested on the Nurburgring and should deliver “outstanding handling,” “responsive driving performance,” and “exceptional vehicle stability” in a wide range of driving conditions. The new model is slightly longer than its predecessor, which was launched in 2012 - 193 inches (4,190 millimeters) versus 192 inches (4,885 mm), with a bit longer wheelbase, expanding the rear passenger legroom.

The automaker is proud to announce it has modernized the entire cabin which now features higher quality materials and more space for the driver and passengers. The dashboard is dominated by a new dual-screen layout, which combines an eight-inch central screen and another seven-inch display for the climate and audio functions.

Toyota also says the TNGA architecture brings significant improvements in terms of cabin quietness, which are achieved thanks to the optimized vehicle body frame structure and optimum arrangement of soundproofing materials. The underpinnings also allow for a lower installation of the engine, which provides a lower center of gravity.

Speaking of the engine, Toyota will offer the new Crown with three different powertrains. The only non-hybrid option is a 2.0-liter turbo gas unit with 245 horsepower (180 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque.

Two hybrid variants will be available, combining 2.5- and 3.5-liter gas engines respectively with an electric motor and nickel-metal hydride or lithium-ion battery. The smaller powertrain has a peak power of 226 hp (166 kW), while the more powerful one produces 359 hp (264 kW).

Order books in Japan will be opened next month with Toyota planning to sell no less than 4,500 units monthly.

Take a look at the press release section below for more information.

Source: Toyota

