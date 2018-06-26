Renault has released the first teaser image of a new crossover model it plans to launch during the upcoming Moscow Motor Show this fall. At this point, the French company is not willing to reveal a lot of details, but here’s what we know so far.

First, if you are unfamiliar with the Russian market, you’ll probably be surprised to hear Renault has a dedicated crossover built for the local consumers, wearing the Kaptur name. It’s based on the Euro-spec Captur, but is slightly bigger and features and AWD system with three selectable modes – 2WD, 4WD Lock, and Auto. Depending on the trim, it offers an automatic climate control, cruise control, wipers and headlights sensor, and Media Nav 2.2 infotainment system.

Back to the teased new crossover, Renault says it’s still a show car, but will eventually become a production model, which will be available worldwide with the first market to get it being Russia. What’s more, it’s also going to be manufactured at the brand’s Moscow plant, where the aforementioned Kaptur is also assembled.

From what we are allowed to see in this first teaser sketch, the new crossover is going to have a more prominent fascia than the Kaptur with reshaped bumper and new mesh radiator grille. It’s really hard to tell more by this single image, but we assume Renault could bring a coupe-styled crossover to the market, something like the BMW X4, but in more affordable, mainstream package.

According to the Association of European Businesses, the Kaptur was Russia’s 12th best-selling model in May this year with 2,829 deliveries, up from 2,669 during the same month in 2017. A total of 12,925 Kapturs have been sold since the beginning of 2018. The French automaker’s bestseller in the country is the Duster, basically a rebadged and slightly modified version of Dacia’s affordable SUV, with 17,294 registrations during the first five months of the year.

Note: Renault Kaptur pictured in the gallery above.

Source: Renault