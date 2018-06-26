For the umpteenth time, Renault is celebrating its tie-up with Formula 1 by unveiling a special edition of its Alaskan pickup truck. Created by the same company that gave us an F1-engined minivan with the bonkers 1994 Espace concept, the utilitarian vehicle is unfortunately all show without extra go. It follows a similar theme applied to the Kangoo, Trafic, and Master vans last year by wearing the colors of the Renault Sport Formula One Team.

Renault’s version of the Nissan Navara and Mercedes X-Class wears a predominantly black shade with gold accents for the grille, front bumper, and the sports bar at the back. There’s also a gold stripe extending all over the front and rear doors, while the center of the wheels also gets an F1-infused gold look.

If you’re expecting to find an amped-up engine under that black hood, prepare to be disappointed. Renault has given the Alaskan Formula Edition the familiar 2.3-liter turbodiesel engine developing 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 450 Newton-meters (332 pound-feet) of torque. The company with the diamond logo says it’s the most economical engine in its class and has enough punch to give the pickup truck “exceptional off-road capacities.”

Aside from giving its workhorses the F1 treatment in recent times, Renault also created a special edition of the Clio RS hot hatch. Unveiled at the beginning of the year, the R.S. 18 received its name after Renault Sport’s R.S. 18 Formula 1 car and was based on the 220 EDC Trophy version with a standard Akrapovic exhaust. Needless to say, it had the same black and gold theme along with badges here and there to strengthen the connection between Renault and the exciting world of F1.

Source: Renault