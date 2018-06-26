It’s not that uncommon for an automaker to be selling a model’s new generation alongside the old one and Ram is the latest to adopt this strategy. Much like Jeep is keeping the Wrangler JK alive for a while to peacefully co-exist with the new JL, the Ram 1500 Classic (codenamed DS) will be offered together with the new DT model through the 2018 calendar year.

If budget is tight, the Classic version might prove to be the wiser purchase if you’re only after a utilitarian vehicle without willing to pay extra for the bells and whistles offered by the new-gen 1500. The lineup has been simplified for the new-old model, with buyers having to pick from four trim levels: Tradesman, Express, Big Horn/Lone Star, and SSV for special service vehicles. There are three cabs and three bed lengths available, along with a choice between 4x2 and 4x4.

Initially, Ram will sell the 2019 1500 Classic with the familiar Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 or the beefier HEMI 5.7-liter V8, but later on the EcoDiesel 3.0-liter V6 will be added for those prioritizing fuel economy.

Although Ram has significantly reduced the amount of versions available for the previous-gen 1500, there are still quite a few ways buyers can customize their pickup trucks. Go for the Tradesman trim and an optional Chrome Plus package is available by adding shiny chrome bumpers, 17-inch wheels, body-colored front fascia, along with carpet floor covering, and remote keyless entry.

If you’re willing to step up to the Tradesman SXT package, it adds fog lamps, 20-inch chrome wheels, 5-inch radio, and a dual exhaust if you go for a V8 engine.

As for the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic in Express guise, it can be had with a black accent package with a dark theme for the headlight bezels, wheels, and badges.

The only piece of information not available for the time being is also probably the most important: price. Ram will have the Classic model on sale in North America from the fourth quarter of the year and will manufacture the 1500 Classic at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Michigan while some of the versions will be put together in Mexico at the Saltillo Truck Assembly Plant.

Source: Ram