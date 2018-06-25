It seems like every week there’s new photos or video of the Mercedes-AMG A35 or its more powerful sibling, the A45. This has to be one of the worst-kept secrets at Mercedes right now. AMG boss Tobias Moers has said the A35 would produce “around 300 horsepower.” Way to let the cat out of the bag, Tobias. Not even the exterior of the car is a mystery. Mercedes already debuted the A-Class hatch and the long-wheelbase version for China months ago. It’s not like either will get all new sheet metal before hitting dealerships.

New video from the Nürburgring shows the AMG A35 hustling around the track. It doesn’t have the most enthralling exhaust note – at least not from the track’s sidelines. Power will reportedly come from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which is rumored to have an electrically assisted turbo and 48-volt mild hybrid technology that will help its performance prowess.

The exterior will see a new front fascia and bumper and a new rear bumper that falls more in line with AMG’s performance cues. Both should give the hatch a more aggressive appearance. But don’t expect anything too shocking to change.

The AMG hatchback is cool; however, the U.S. won’t receive it. Instead, we’ll get the A35 sedan at some point, likely hitting our market sometime next year. Both the sedan and hatch versions of the A35 and A45 should debut later this year. The A45 will boast more than 400 hp and come with all-wheel drive. There may even be an A50 model in the future using hybrid technology.

Whenever the U.S. receives the A35, it will be the performance brand’s entry-level offering. A 300-hp hot hatch sounds like the perfect introduction to everything AMG has to offer.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube