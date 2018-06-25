The NSX has a rightful spot in the pantheon of legendary supercars. It put Honda’s race-track prowess into the hands of everyday drivers – ones that could afford it, at least. At the time, the car was a performance monster while ushering in several manufacturing innovations such as an all-aluminum monocoque chassis, titanium connecting rods, and forged pistons. These were traits of a race car, not a road car. The video here shows a Honda C30A – 3.0-liter V6 – attacking the race track at night.

This NSX is heavily modified, fitted with a 3.5-liter stroker kit, according to the video’s description. The car produces 415 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque. That’s a significant increase over the stock car’s 270 hp when it was new. Other upgrades are unknown. However, the naturally aspirated V6 does retain its 8,000-plus redline, helping to produce a vicious yet beautiful exhaust note. The NSX also features a modified body, which includes the addition of a widebody kit.

The video shows the NSZ attaching the Adria International Circuit in Italy during the Time Attack Italia 2018 event. There isn’t much to the video other than the NSX methodically rocketing around the track and tearing past the competition. The view from the in-car camera is mesmerizing while the raucous exhaust note is almost a lullaby. Just sit back and watch it, you won’t regret it.

The NSX borders on mythic. Yes, plenty of other supercars eventually outperformed it before Honda ended production in 2005. However, it still holds a special place in the hearts of many auto enthusiasts because it was something different and revolutionary at the time. You can find first-generation examples for sale online. Prices for the first-generation examples aren’t outrageous, yet, though you'll still need tens of thousands of dollars, which is better than tens of millions.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos via YouTube