The Audi S8 Plus and BMW M760Li both fill the role of providing owners with plenty of room for passengers and giving them luxuriously appointed cabins. Plus, big engines provide plenty of muscle for getting to the office in a short time. This video shows how they compare.

Before comparing both runs, this clip starts with just showing the S8 Plus. The sedan packs a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 with 605 horsepower (451 kilowatts and 516 pound-feet (698 Newton-meters) of torque. Official specs put the run to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour in 3.7 seconds), and it hits that speed a few tenths of second quicker here. With the optional Dynamic Package, the company says that the car can reach a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph), but this one's digital speedometer tops out at an indicated 191 mph (307 kph).

Next, the video lets the M760Li go through the same run. It packs a biturbo 6.6-liter V12 with 601 hp (448 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Newton-meters). BMW's official specs put the run to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9 seconds, but this one is about a tenth quicker. The M Driver’s Package increases the top speed to 189 mph (305 kph), but the one in this clip puts on the brakes at 176 mph (283 kph).

Unfortunately, unless you spend a significant amount of time on the unrestricted sections of the Autobahn, the ability to accelerate well into triple-digit speeds in just 30 seconds is a generally irrelevant statistic.

Both of these models are getting rather long in the tooth, and they have replacements or upgrades on the way. Spy shots show the new Audi S8 under development, and rumors point to it using the biturbo 4.0-liter V8 with around 540 horsepower. The S8 Plus doesn't have a replacement on the horizon, but the S8 E-Tron would be the de facto replacement by using the powertrain from the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

A refreshed 7 Series is also in the testing phase. Details about powertrain changes are scant, but some parts of the existing range might require revised tuning to comply with the stricter Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) regulations.

Source: APEX Cars via YouTube