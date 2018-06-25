After getting a look at the next-gen Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet in spy shots, here is an opportunity to see the same droptop on the move around the Nürburgring. It looks like a fantastic way to enjoy some wind in your hair.

Compared to the standard trim of the next-gen 911, which is also currently testing, the Turbo's most obvious design change is the significantly wider fenders with large intakes in them. Taped sections of the front might conceal larger intakes for feeding more air to the radiators.

At the tail, there's a different wing than on the regular 911 Carrera. It's significantly larger and extends upward on two risers. Even when down, there's still a ducktail on the tail. Spy shots of the standard 911 show the model with a smooth tail that can tilt to create a spoiler.

There are no yet photos of the Turbo's cabin, but it likely follows the trend of previous 911s of being similar to the Carrera. Inside, the new model gains a mostly digital instrument panel that retains an analog tachometer in the center. A bizarre gearshift looks like a USB stick emerging from the center console.

Underneath the rear deck, the 911 Turbo continues to use a biturbo flat six. However, the powerplant's displacement and output remain mysteries. Rumors suggest the engine could pump out 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) – a bump from 572 hp (427 kW) in the current Turbo S.

Speculation points to Porsche debuting the new 911 Carrera in late 2018. The company's usual launch schedule suggests the Turbo would arrive several months later. It's possible that the German automaker would wait even longer to unveil the Cabriolet variants.

If you can't wait for the new droptop, the limited-edition, ultra-stylish 911 Speedster should arrive soon. Rumors indicate a debut soon at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and Porsche might only build 1,948 of them.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube